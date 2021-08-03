William Bill Nohava

NORTHFIELD — William "Bill" Nohava, 85, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, Aug. 2 at Northfield Hospital.

Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose; children, Geri (Tim) Howie of Dennison, Brian (Kim) of St. Cloud, Becky (Jim) Yanta of Burnsville, and Sandy Boudreau of Northfield; 19 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and siblings, Bette Schweim of Mankato, Tom (Shirley) of Lonsdale, and Ted (Rhonda) of Denver, CO.

Requiem Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 875 Manomin Ave., St. Paul, MN. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6 at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th St., Northfield. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com

Service information

Aug 7
Requiem Mass
Saturday, August 7, 2021
10:30AM-11:30AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel
875 Manomin Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
Aug 6
Visitation
Friday, August 6, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
