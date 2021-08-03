NORTHFIELD — William "Bill" Nohava, 85, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, Aug. 2 at Northfield Hospital.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose; children, Geri (Tim) Howie of Dennison, Brian (Kim) of St. Cloud, Becky (Jim) Yanta of Burnsville, and Sandy Boudreau of Northfield; 19 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and siblings, Bette Schweim of Mankato, Tom (Shirley) of Lonsdale, and Ted (Rhonda) of Denver, CO.
Requiem Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 875 Manomin Ave., St. Paul, MN. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6 at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th St., Northfield. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
