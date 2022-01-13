Wayne R. Nelson

PEPIN, WI — Wayne Roger Nelson died peacefully on January 12, 2022, at Season's Hospice Home in Rochester.
Wayne was born on June 28, 1944, in Pine City, Minnesota, to Floyd and Ann (Peters) Nelson. One year later, in 1945, the family moved to Northfield, Minnesota, where they stayed for five years. In 1950, they settled on a farm north of Kenyon. Wayne attended a country school through seventh grade and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1962. He married Helen Leubke in 1966 and they had a daughter, Cathrin Lawton in 1969.
Wayne moved to Northfield and worked for Sheldahl Inc. and Drentlaw/Nelson Insurance. In 1975, he met and later married Carol (Reith) Allen in Clear Lake, Iowa. He became a stepfather to Carol's four children and he loved watching them in their sports and activities.
Wayne and Carol purchased Northfield Travel and the Leader in Travel in Faribault in 1977. Ten years later, they opened The Pickle Factory Bar and Grill in Pepin Wisconsin. They sold the restaurant in 2003 and Wayne began working for the Wisconsin Restaurant Association traveling the roads of western Wisconsin. Wayne had a varied career, was a quiet and dedicated worker, and always loved whatever work he was doing.
In 2011, Wayne was first diagnosed with cancer. Throughout his journey, he was always positive, never complained and fought his cancer through the years with strength and courage.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ann Nelson; his beloved daughter, Cathrin; his stepson, Tom Allen; brother and sister-in-law Floyd (Bob) and Carol Nelson; and brothers-in-law, Dwain Vangsness and Larry Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol, of Pepin and Northfield; his stepchildren Mike (Laura Kay) Allen of Northfield, Cathy Freeman of Rush City, Tim (Jill) Allen of Lake City and daughter-in-law Audra Allen of Bemidji; his son in-law Sameer Ijez of Mesa, AZ; Eleven grandchildren Robert, Zibby, Chris, Matthew (Averie), Brent, Megan, Justin, Brandi, Josh, Brendon and Jacob; four great grandchildren - Wyatt, Levi, Hayden and Aubrey. Wayne is also survived by two sisters Beverly Vangsness of Adams, MN and Audrey (Duane) Anderson of East Grand Forks, sister-in-law Priscilla Davis of Stratford, IA; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Northfield on Saturday January 22, 2022.
A Celebration of Life for Wayne is being planned for May 14, 2022, at the Pepin Sportsman's Club from 2-6 pm. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.