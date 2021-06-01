NORTHFIELD — Pauline Fagre, 89, formerly of Northfield, passed away April 30, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Polly was born in Bell, California, the youngest child of Pierre and Alvilda (Solwold) Albertson. She graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale, California where she was prom queen. Her midwestern roots drew her to St Olaf College and then to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. There she met Ivan Fagre, a World War II veteran, St Olaf graduate and Luther Seminary student. Married in June 1952 at Hope Lutheran Church, their honeymoon in Norway as summer school students was the first of many international adventures together. She graduated from UMN in March 1953 with a BS in Education and gave birth to their first child a month later.
She married a kindred soul in Ivan, who was the love of her life, and as they traveled the world together they built a strong and solid marriage. After his ordination in 1956, they moved to Japan as missionaries with two toddler sons. Their three daughters were later born there. Raising five children in post war Japan was a challenge but Polly made it look easy and fun. The family returned in 1968, settling in Northfield, a community they loved. In 1977, as their youngest was leaving for college, they moved to Germany, where Ivan served as a pastor with the Bavarian Lutheran Church and they spent several wonderful years in an alpine community. She embraced this culture as well as many others, although Norway always held a special place for them. Returning once again to Northfield, they both worked for St Olaf: she was a college librarian for many years and Ivan taught in the religion department. Ivan and Polly were active members of St John's Lutheran Church and cherished their many close Northfield friends. In retirement, they loved visiting their far-flung children and continued to travel abroad whenever possible.
Polly created a warm and supportive family life wherever she lived, moving to twelve different homes over the years. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passion for her grandkids was also unmistakable. She loved sending children's books to all eleven of them and never forgot a birthday. Their home in Northfield was the focal point for many happy family gatherings. She was an avid life-long reader of books and newspapers who also collected folk art, international dolls, and bells. As an artist, she made fine Norwegian sweaters, quilts, clever birthday cakes, and holiday specialties.
In 2013 Polly and Ivan moved to the Madison area to be closer to family and loved sharing that multi-generational, energetic life with them. Polly tenderly cared for Ivan until his death in 2014. She thought often about her beloved relatives back in California and always showed a spark of her internal California sunshine. Whether talking ethics or world events, Polly was determined and persistent about the things that really matter. She will be remembered for her warm-hearted, thoughtful, articulate and spiritual nature. She is already greatly missed.
Polly leaves behind her children: Daniel (Ann) Fagre of West Glacier, Mont; Nathan (Connie) Fagre of Middleton, Wisc; Anitra (Tom) Waldo of Juneau, Alaska; Leslie Fagre (Eric) Poppele of Santa Fe, NM; and Ingrid (Kent) Miller of Florence, Mont. She was much loved by her grandchildren: Casey (Matt) Kohn; Danielle (Erik Nelson) Fagre; Matthew (Emily) Fagre; Christian, Alex and Ben Fagre; Lars (Charlsy) Waldo; Nick Waldo; Jasper and Eli Poppele; and Justin Miller; as well as her great grandson Tommy Waldo and many dear nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Muriel Bates of Santa Monica, Calif and brother Arne (Joan) Albertson of Eugene, Ore. In addition to her husband and parents, Polly was predeceased by siblings Erling Albertson, Hedy Niemeyer and Solveig Dahl. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at 11a.m. June 19, 2021. Polly's and Ivan's ashes will be interred privately at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Doctors Without Borders, https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/