NORTHFIELD — Ann Mary Loken, 80, of Northfield, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Ann Mary Mather was born on April 10, 1941, to Mathias and Caroline (Hergott) Mather in Shakopee. She was raised there and graduated from Shakopee High School. Ann married Lonnie Bernette Loken on June 13, 1959, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Shakopee. They moved to Chaska, back to Shakopee, and then to Castle Rock, where she worked on the family farm. Ann and her family eventually settled in Northfield in 1971, and she started working at Sheldahl, first as a short run operator and then moved into hand assembly. She made everything from circuitry for NASA to special equipment for the U.S. Government.
Family was incredibly important to Ann. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren deeply and always found time for them. Ann's home was always the gathering place for family. She would host lefse making parties and canning get togethers. Ann also enjoyed cooking, gardening, bird watching, a good word search and her favorite soap operas. Her favorite place was the grocery store and she was adamant about a clean home. Ann was loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Curt (Mary) of Dundas, Wanda (Mike) Bottema of Northfield, Monica (Dan) Hutchison of Miltona, and Craig of Northfield; grandchildren, Matthew Evans (Quenilla Pettigrew), Blake, Ashley (Charley) Terpstra, Brittany (Nathan) Leese, Rochelle (Daniel) McCabe, CJ (Jenni), Krista Johnson, and Jillian Craveiro; great-grandchildren, Cullen, Elizabeth, Dominic, Daniel, Addison, Braeden, Madilyn, Noah, Emerson, Josiah, Raeya, and Lenora; siblings, Marlene Rudolph, Rochelle (Terry) Stone, Dick (Debbie) Mather, Ione (Tom) Renneke, Sheila (Mike) Colling, and Jim (DeLaine) Mather; and honorary family, Anne, Logan, and Teagan Crosby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie; parents, Mathias and Caroline Mather; and sister, Mary Rudolph. Her daughter-in-law, Yolanda, passed away 14 hours after Ann on September 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.