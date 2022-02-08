NORTHFIELD — Emily (Johnson) Schmitz passed away peacefully of natural causes on the evening of February 5th, 2022. Emily was preceded in death by her husband Peter, to whom she was married for more than 50 years. She is survived by her daughter, Martha (Schmitz) Ortman (Fridley), son, William Schmitz (Woodbury), daughter-in-law, Karen, two granddaughters, Stephanie (Bethlehem, PA) and Sydney (Maple Grove), brother, William Johnson, his wife Jennifer Cox-Johnson, and companion Wil Brosz.
Emily's life was defined by service to others, and a commitment to making the world a better place. After moving to Northfield in 1969, Emily worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of the city of Northfield. In 2013, Emily received the Joseph Lee Haywood award for her years of outstanding service to the community, including:
· Serving as a member of the Northfield hospital board. During her tenure she was instrumental in the decision to build the new Northfield Hospital, which opened in 2003.
· Serving as a member of Saint Dominic's parish board. She rallied the church community to get behind the project and raise the money needed to build the new church, which opened in 1986.
· Serving as the lead volunteer coordinator of the Christmas Sharing Program's "pajama project." For over a decade, Emily raised funds, solicited fabric donations, and organized dozens of volunteers to sew more than 1,000 pairs of pajamas, each year, for underprivileged families in Northfield.
· Serving as a member of the Northfield League of Women's Voters, and as vice president of the Minnesota League of Women's Voters.
Emily's family will always remember her as funny, irreverent, and fiercely passionate. Emily was the glue that held the family together and will be missed at all the family's future gatherings. Emily's life will live on through the stories that her family will tell for generations to come.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made, in Emily's name, to one of the following charities: Community Action Center of Northfield, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Suite HS-200, Northfield, MN 55057, Saint Dominic's Church, 216 Spring Street North, Northfield, MN 55057, Minnesota League of Women's Voters, 546 Rice Street, Suite 200, St. Paul, MN 55103