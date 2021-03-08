Arlene J. Boevers

NORTHFIELD — Arlene June Boevers, 92, of Northfield, MN passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Cannon Valley Suites in the Northfield Retirement Community.
Arlene was born January 21, 1929, to William and Adelaide (Tralle) Hall and was the youngest of nine children. After graduation she worked numerous jobs until 1957 when she began working for Northern States Power (now Xcel Energy), and was employed there until her retirement in 1988.
Arlene married Rueben Boevers in 1971. Despite divorcing in 1994, they remained good friends and continued to frequently attend auctions throughout the area and also enjoyed playing slot machines at Treasure Island. After they each moved into assisted living facilities, Rueben drove from Faribault to Northfield every weekend to visit Arlene.
She was exceptionally talented at all types of crafts and particularly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidery and plastic canvas and gave many of her homemade items to family and friends.
Arlene is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings and their spouses: Ralph (Lil) Hall, Fran (Tallie) Hall, Roger (Vangie) Hall, Rich (Alice) Hall, John (Hedka) Hall, all of Northfield; Marion (Maynard) Kleeberger of Kasson, Margaret (Bob) Dunlay of California and Helen (Earl) Abbott of Faribault and also by a niece and several nephews.
A celebration of Arlene's life will be held in the summer of 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Oaklawn Cemetery, followed by interment.
Arrangements are by Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory. www.biermanfuneralhome.com