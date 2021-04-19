FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA — Benita Irene Burton, 79, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Warner Community Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
She was born Feb. 27, 1942 to Joseph and Gladys Bruflodt in Northfield. She is survived by her son Steven Elger, daughter Lisa Kamper, sisters Mary Jo Rushing and Wendy Tiffany, 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al Burton, son Perry Lambert, sisters Gail Welch and Lois Bruflodt, brothers Richard, John, James, Mark and Lewis Bruflodt, and grandson Chaz.
Benita was an avid reader and enjoyed taking long walks. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Arrangements were made by Eternity Funeral Home, Fernandina Beach, Florida. In honor of Benita's wishes, the family asks that in lieu of a service or flowers, a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Benita Burton.