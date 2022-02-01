John Streitz

FARIBAULT — John Alfred Streitz, 89 of Faribault, Minnesota passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022, at New Perspective, Faribault, MN.
Born Nov 19, 1932, in St. Cloud to Ruth and Alfred Streitz, he was the oldest of ten children. He grew up in Robbinsdale and at the age of 18 went into the US Army where he served in Korea. In 1954 he met his soon to be wife, Judy, at a drug in Northfield, Minnesota. John and Judy recently celebrated 66 years of marriage.
When he wasn't working, he loved to coach baseball and umpire. John's favorite things to do was to be with family, smoke a cigar, listen to Johnny Cash and jazz, and women.
Survived by his wife Judith Quinn Streitz and children, Barbara and Mark Farrell, Thomas and Michelle Streitz, Brian and Cecilia Streitz, Dawn and Gary Holdaway and Linn Summers; grandchildren Chase Streitz, Brianne Sandberg, Taylor Streitz, Max Streitz, and Alex Streitz; six great grandchildren, and siblings Judy Gregerson, Jeanette Sutherland, and Jerry, Joel, Jeffrey, Jack and Jesse Streitz.
Preceded in death by Ruth and Alfred Streitz, sons John Gregory Streitz and Steven Douglas Streitz and siblings Jimmy Streitz and Joan Miller.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. A sharing of memories will begin at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. A committal service with military honors will be held at 12:45 PM, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Assembly Area #6.