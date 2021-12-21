Florence Jean Flo Zimmerman

NORTHFIELD ,MN — Florence (Flo) Jean Zimmerman age 88 passed away Friday December 17th 2021 at Northfield Hospital surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 23rd 1933 in Randolph, MN to Opal and Roy Kleeberger. She graduated from Randolph School in 1951. Her first job was working at Three Links in Northfield. She later went to work for Basil's Pizza in Northfield. She then went on to work for EF Johnson for many years until she retired in 1996. On December 31st 1965 she married Robert (Bob) Zimmerman and created a life that they loved. They raised 6 children together. They enjoyed many years of camping and fishing during the summer months and were Arizona snowbirds in the winter. Flo loved baking and crocheting, but some of her favorite hobbies were BINGO, playing the White Orchid machine at the Casino, and watching almost any sports game that was playing on the TV.
Flo was predeceased by her parents Roy and Opal Kleeberger, husband Robert Zimmerman, son Delbert Drentlaw, siblings Bob Kleeberger and Jeanette Zellmer, grandson Chad Sticha, great grandson Parker Borrow, daughter in laws Linda Drentlaw and Lynn Drentlaw, and special friends Ron and Howard.
Flo was loved and cherished by many including her children Darrell (Lori) Drentlaw, Dennis Drentlaw, Diane (Jim) Schrinner, Dennise (Drentlaw) Schweisthal, Kim (Todd) Code, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be on December 27th 2021 from 4-8pm in Little Prairie Church in Dundas, MN. Memorial service will be held on December 28th 2021 at 10 am at Little Prairie Church in Dundas, MN.