Gary L. Beyer

CANNON FALLS — Gary Beyer, age 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, following a battle with lung cancer.
Gary was born on September 26, 1943 in Northfield to Paul and Clara (Ozmun) Beyer. He grew up in Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School. As a young man he enjoyed riding horses and even rode horse in one of the Jesse James day reenactments. Gary served in the Navy after high school for two years and fought in the Bay of Pigs military invasion. After returning, he started to apprentice with the carpenter's union to build bridges. For over 30 years Gary worked building bridges as both a foreman and superintendent. At the age of 62, he retired to his cabin on Lake Byllesby.
In 2013, Gary and Arlene Brown Gallegos met. They eventually married on January 12, 2018 in Everglade, FL. Whether on their pontoon in the evenings, travelling in their RV, or spending time with their children and grandchildren, Gary and Arlene enjoyed their time together. They loved their family deeply. Gary was a woodsman, gardener, hunter and known to his friends as a "renaissance man." He golfed often and would ride his red golf cart to the golf course. Being an avid sports fan, Gary would watch football, hockey, and Nascar. They especially loved the Minnesota Twins and watched games at home together. Gary was one who "walked the walk and talked the talk." It was known to those around him that he was a strong man in both body and mind. His life impacted others and he will be deeply missed.
Gary is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Randy (Christina) Groen, Darcy (Phil) Meyers, Hannah (Daniel) Bellanger, and Lauren (Austin) Wilson; grandchildren, Damon, Mason, Morgan, Madelyn, Mary, Sam, Jack, and Charlie; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Diana Underdahl, Rosanna Beyer and Dwain "Buddy" Beyer, and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, Northfield. Interment with military honors will be in Red Rose Cemetery, Waterford Township at a later date.