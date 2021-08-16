LAS VEGAS — Arlene Pauline (Fredrickson) Howie, 93, passed away on July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV with family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her parents, her younger siblings (2 brothers and a sister) and her youngest son, Larry. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Polizzi), son Lonny (partner Polly), 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arlene was born in a little farmhouse in Elko, MN on Oct. 1, 1927. She was the oldest of four children born to Soren and Ruth Fredrickson. After her mother became ill, she quit school at the age of 12 to care for her 3 siblings, Myron, Reynold and Gloria (Stoneberg), continuing to raise them throughout their school years.
At the age of 17, she met the late Don Howie in Northfield, MN and by 19 she was a full-time Army wife living and traveling with her husband and 3 children throughout Germany, Missouri, Minnesota and eventually Downey, California where they remained as residents for many years.
At the age of 33, she went to work as a Downey Unified School District Bus Driver along with her sister Gloria. Divorcing in 1969 and then after being diagnosed with cancer (which she eventually beat) approximately 10 years later at age 52, she retired.
Arlene was always a devoted grandmother trying to never miss whatever sports games, matches or shows all the grandchildren were in. You could always find, and hear her, in the first row of the bleachers.
In 1990, Arlene moved with her daughter to Bullhead City, AZ where she soon fell in love with all things "river". Alongside many family members, she enjoyed boating, jet skiing and even jumping on a Sea-Doo herself. When she wasn't at the river, you could find her in Laughlin enjoying a cold Bud Light and a video poker machine.
Following Bullhead City 5 years later was Henderson, NV where she was able to continue her love of boating, video poker, and of course, family. She remained in Henderson up until 2 years ago when she moved into assisted living within a short distance from her children in Las Vegas, NV.
Arlene was known to frequent Minnesota every summer for 2-4 months for all things "Fredrickson," which included a lot of baseball. She delayed her return trip home a few times because she wanted to help root for The Elko Express in the playoffs and state tournaments.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021, at Fredrickson Field in Elko, MN.