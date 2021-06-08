John Hallcock

CASTLE ROCK — John Aaron Hallcock, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.
John was born on March 22nd, 1979, to Wayne and Candace (Landon) Hallcock in Farmington, Minnesota. Raised on the family farm in Castle Rock, he was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. He graduated from Randolph High school in 1997 and attended Alexandria Technical and Community College, graduating with a degree in Law Enforcement in 1999.
During his high school years, he was active in hockey, baseball and FFA. In addition, he was strongly involved in the Bright Stars 4-H Club, exhibiting dairy, beef, swine and sheep; as well as participating in Arts-In and 4-H softball. He was an accomplished exhibitor, winning the Dorothy Neil Memorial Award along with numerous Champion and Reserve Champion awards and annual state fair trips.
After John earned his degree and worked various jobs, his passion for dairy brought him back to the family farm. Milking for several years, he then faced the difficult decision to liquidate the dairy herd. He returned to complete his Peace Officer training, passing his licensing exam in 2014. John then accepted a position as a Deputy Sheriff at Hennepin County, serving in that role until recently. He was honored to be chosen to provide security for the inauguration of President Trump, one of his career highlights. He met many lasting friends in this position, many of whom helped him through his challenging recent few years.
The youngest of six children, John was always an important part of the older kids' daily routine and chores. John, or "Rug" as he was affectionately called, was ready with his work cap and hot wheel trike to prep the milk cows or help with the feeding, along with serving as chief mower of the vast farm lawn.
In 2009, John married Katie Deutsch of Elko, and had two beautiful children, Bryn Rose (2012) and Grady Thomas (2014). John was an avid hockey fan and season ticket holder of the Wild for many years. In John's 42 years, he packed in a large amount of living and sharing. He was a fun-loving brother, son and father that loved the country life. He was a quiet and hard-working man and enjoyed helping the younger family members with their 4-H projects. He was loved dearly and will greatly be missed by so many.
John is survived by the mother of his children, Katie; his children, Bryn and Grady; his parents, Wayne and Candace; his siblings, Kim Baltimore, Scott (Janesa) Hallcock, Paul (Nicki) Hallcock, Karen (Scott) Coleman, Sarah (Josh) Hallcock; nieces and nephews, Victoria, Matthew, Benjamin and Mary Baltimore, Cannon, Cailyn and Colton Hallcock, Sean, Mara and Max Hallcock, Calvin, Jackson and Myles Coleman, Taylor Jerde and Jordyn Hallcock; special friend, Kathryn Piha and her children Athena, Matteo and Max; many aunts, uncles & cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents -Chuck and Ruth (Hallanger) Landon, Charles and Henrietta (Olesen) Hallcock; aunt Lois (Hallcock) Johnson; and cousins Eric Ohmann and Charlie Landon.
Funeral services will be 10:30AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Seating will be limited. Visitation will be 4-8PM, Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Bierman FH.