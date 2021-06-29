NORTHFIELD — Merlin Bauer, age 89 of Northfield, passed away Saturday evening, June 26, 2021, at Faribault Senior Living.
Merlin Roy Bauer was born on June 2, 1932 in Faribault, Minnesota, to John and Nora (Helberg) Bauer. He was raised on the family farm in Nerstrand until his father's death in 1949. Following the death of his father, his family moved to Faribault. Merlin graduated from Faribault High School in 1950. He attended St. Olaf College and transferred to Mankato State Teachers College where he received his BA degree in Education. On July 8, 1954, Merlin married Sharon Kielmeyer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. On October 16, 1954 he was inducted into the US Army. He received his Honorable Discharge from active duty on August 10, 1956, remaining in the Army National Guard for years after.
Merlin began his teaching career in Lake Mills, Iowa, later moving to Hutchinson, Minnesota. During those years he completed his Masters Degree at Mankato State Teachers College. In 1966, he accepted a position with Northfield Schools where he taught science and math until retiring in 1981. His retirement was short-lived as he soon began working full time with the Minnesota National Guard, retiring again in 1992. Merlin spent many years as a gun safety instructor, teaching countless area children how to properly handle firearms. His grandson, Jared, was one of his students. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, the Morristown Gun Club, and Cannon River Sportsmen's Club. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, trap shoot and spend time in the boundary waters. He enjoyed carpentry and was a skilled carpenter - building their family home and spending many summers as a roofer.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sharon; his daughters, Shary (Paul) Klyve of Waseca, Shelli (Kevin) Allen of Mankato, Shanna (Greg) Swenson of Eagan; 6 grandchildren, Katie Klyve (fiancé David Rahn), Brianna Klyve, Becki Allen (Chris Kozel), Jared (Ashley) Allen, Isaac Swenson, Mason (Lauren) Swenson, 4 great-grandchildren (Rhett, Lincoln, Theoden Allen & Oliver Kozel); his sister-in-law, Lois Bauer of Nerstrand; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one grandson Scott Klyve, one great-grand daughter Jamie Allen, his sisters Hilda Melchert, Aneda Gerzevske, Ruth Neubert, Flora Bosshardt, Edith Grimes, Grace Covert, his brothers Arnold, Obert, Roger, Paul and his parents John and Nora Bauer.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 3:00PM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield. northfieldfuneral.com