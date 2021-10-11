FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA — Virginia Mae Christie, age 87, known to friends and family as Ginnie, relocated to a better place under the sun on Oct. 10, 2021.
She was born June 7, 1934, in Duluth, Minnesota, the only child of Valborg Mae Miller.
True to her love of the outdoors, Ginnie's two favorite pastimes in her earlier years were golf and skiing. During her youth, she became an avid downhill and cross-country skier. Ginnie had the opportunity to caddy for Hall of Fame golfer, Patty Berg, and thus began her interest in golf. Ginnie graduated from Augustana Academy, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1952. Her best friend from Augustana, lived in Farmington, Minnesota, where she met Lawrence DeWayne Christie. In 1954, Larry and Ginnie married in California, and settled in Tucson, Arizona where Larry was
stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. In 1956, Ginnie began the career she long coveted of being a full-time mother, when son Scott Lawrence was born. In 1957, Larry and Ginnie moved to Northfield, Minnesota, where Larry attended St. Olaf College. In the following years, Eric Luther was born in1958; Jon Clifton was born in 1961; and Lisa Marie was born in 1963.
Though we later most associated Ginnie with her distinctive creative flair, she was the athletic instigator in the family and had the kids on skis by the time they were three and golf clubs in their hands by age five. The family joke was, "...if you didn't golf or ski, find another family to live with."
Ginnie's creative side was showcased in stints as an interior designer and pottery maker. Even in the days before her passing,
Ginnie spent her hours doing adult coloring - her finished pieces adorned every wall in her room at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Ginnie and Larry divorced in October of 1982, and Ginnie took that opportunity to move to Arizona to pursue a new passion in massage therapy. She became a licensed clinical massage therapist, nutritionist, and reflexologist, and spent the next 30 years turning the passion into a successful career - and her children and grandchildren were only too eager to be her test subjects when she needed to try out new massage techniques.
Without question Ginnie's greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest fan: she never missed a game or meet of any of her children, and she did her best to travel to where her grandchildren lived to experience her grandchildren's talents in all of their endeavors. In 2000, Ginnie decided she was done with snowy winters, and moved permanently to the Arizona desert, specifically to Fountain Hills. Ginnie always felt she was meant to live in the desert, so it seems only fitting this is where she took her final breath, after suffering a major stroke on Oct 4.
Ginnie is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Scott (spouse Anna) of Fountain Hills, AZ and their children Alexandra (spouse Bo) Blair of Billings, Montana - their children Rylie and Webb, and Nicholas of Fountain Hills, AZ; Eric (spouse Cheryl) of Peoria, AZ and their children Stephanie (spouse Kyle) of Minneapolis, MN and Ryan (spouse Tara) of Peoria, AZ - their son Jack; Jon (spouse Lynn) of Minneapolis, MN and their children Alana (fiance' Mario) of Minneapolis, MN and Jillian of Minneapolis, MN; Lisa (spouse Francis) Malecha of Geyserville, CA and their children Allison (significant other Andy) of Brooklyn, NY and Michael (significant other Meghan) of Regina, Saskatchewan.
At Ginnie's request the immediate family will gather at the home of Lisa and Fran, in Geyserville, California, to celebrate her life and spread her ashes, on a date TBD in 2022.
To honor Ginnie's love of the great outdoors, please make a donation to your favorite outdoor organization.