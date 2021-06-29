DUNDAS — Keith Freeman, age 90, of Dundas, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 27, 2021, at Three Links Care Center.
Keith Arlen Freeman the son of Frank and Nada Freeman. He was the last surviving sibling of Frank and Nada. Keith was born on April 8, 1931, at the home where he resided his entire life excluding the last month of his life. He attended Dundas elementary school and graduated from Northfield High School Class of 1949. He married Monica Louise (Kreitz) Blegseth on June 24, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield.
Keith served in the Army in the Korean War and then worked construction driving scraper for 31 years. He then did woodwork at Heirloom Brass in Dundas. After retirement he enjoyed traveling. Keith was a fearless man who always had a quick joke to lighten your day. Keith loved people. In his later years he enjoyed making new friends at FiftyNorth who became a part of his expanding family. He became a father figure to many in his later years. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his three children: Dale (Terri) Freeman of Newnan, Georgia, Susan (Tim) Malecha of Lonsdale and Julie (Don) Werner of Tyrone, Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Freeman, David (Katie) Freeman, Kurtis (Jared) Malecha, Katelynn Malecha, Megan (Dan) Simon, Nathaniel Thompson, Bethany (Jorge) Bravo, Anthony Werner, Dominik Werner and Rebekah Werner; 8 great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law Nordis Estrem of MN/NM.
Funeral services will be at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Faribault on Friday, July 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Seventh-day Adventist Church and one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Groveland Cemetery in Dundas. biermanfuneralhome.com.