DENVER — Marcia Jean Koester was born June 21, 1950 in Northfield, Minnesota to William D. and Cora J. Koester. She was the sixth of seven close-knit children, growing up with lots of love and laughter on the family farm. Marcia attended Northfield schools and participated in band, playing the saxophone.
Marcia attended Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado and obtained her bachelors degree in German and Russian. After college, Marcia traveled and taught abroad, eventually settling in Denver, close to her sister, Joanie. Marcia had an excellent and long career at US West Communications, during which time she obtained her MBA from the University of Colorado. After taking early retirement, she enjoyed traveling the Western States as an auditor for the Chrysler Corporation.
When she officially retired from the "nine to five" world, her unofficial career as a prolific, varied, and daring quilter came into full swing. A rough tally puts Marcia's quilt contribution at around 500 quilts in ten years. These quilts grace many a family and friend's beds and couches; numerous ended up in the hands of families who lost their homes to fires.
Marcia enjoyed gardening, sewing, and making rugs on her loom for family and friends. With Marcia's caring nature, she relished visiting on the phone with those she loved. She made it an annual ritual to come home to Minnesota for the holidays and summer family vacation.
The yearly "Up North" vacation is a family tradition going strong since the 1950s. The Wooden Spool fabric store is where she gathered her fabric to create beautiful quilts and handmade rugs to share. Marcia's legacy will live on in the hearts of our homes through her creative gifts.
One of Marcias favorite memories from the past year was having friends over in her backyard to sew together, finding creative solutions with social distancing. In the winter of 2020, Marcia received devastating news of advanced cancer. Marcia bravely accepted her diagnosis, and prioritized quality of life with loved ones. With friends and family coming to her aid and surrounding her with love, she passed peacefully on March 30, 2021. Marcia is deeply loved and will be remembered forever.
Marcia is survived by her siblings; David Koester (Kathie Putrah) of Dennison, MN., the late Eunice (Thomas) Swanson of Carlsbad, NM., Joan (Tom) Lee of Denver, CO., Doris (Warren) Schlender of Mooresville, NC., Vernon (Joan) Koester of Northfield, MN., Lois (Skip) Koester-DeLong of Northfield MN. Nieces and Nephews: Lori Koester (Loren Petersen) of Northfield, MN., Mark Koester of Dennison, MN., Lynette (Brandon) Belch of Owatonna, MN., Andrew (Julie) Swanson of Carlsbad, NM., Sarah Swanson of Saint Paul, MN., Mandy (Joseph) Tantillo of Marvin, NC., Leslie (Julian) Schlender-Robinson of Elkin, NC, Gracie (Justin Hawkins) Koester of Portland, OR., Timothy (Clark) Koester of Minneapolis, MN., Hardy (Samantha) DeLong of Bejou, MN. Grandnieces and nephews: Jenny and Alex, Abby and Julie, Anna Grace, William and Thomas, Rowan, Emery, Wallace, Jennings, and Florence, Vanessa and Brock, and other extended relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Gail, grandnephew Graham, and her sister Eunice.