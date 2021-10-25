Mary Louise Holmquist

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO — Louise Holmquist, age 80, passed away peacefully to meet her Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elsie Holmquist. Louise was born in St. Paul, MN, on Jan. 11, 1940, and grew up in Northfield, MN, where her father was a Biology Professor at St. Olaf College. In 1958, she graduated from Northfield High School where she was an honor student. Entering St. Olaf College, she had the unique experience of studying Biology in her father's class.
Her parents eventually moved to Albuquerque, where she completed her B.S and M.A. degrees in Education at the University of New Mexico. She was a recipient of John Milne Scholarship in Education, and was a member of Phi Lambda Theta, an honorary group for women in education. In her senior year (1961), she was accepted into Mortar Board, a National Honor Society for senior women. She taught in elementary schools in Los Angeles and Albuquerque. During her summers, she traveled around the world. Being from Scandinavian family, she especially enjoyed visiting relatives in Sweden and Norway.
Louise retired from the Albuquerque school system in the TVI/CNM ESL Program and the Albuquerque Reads Program. The ESL Program gave her a "Volunteer Tutor of the Year" award in 2001. For years she volunteered at the Eastside Animal Shelter and adopted two little furry canines, Penny and Chuckie, who were her lovable companions for many years. They will be buried with her in the Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield, MN, where her parents are buried.
Louise also belonged to other community groups, Outdoor Adventures for Singles, of which, she once served as President. She loved the outdoors, especially hiking and cross-country skiing. She made lifelong friends in the independent sorority - Town Club. The Lobos had a very devoted fan in Louise.
Louise is survived by her cousins, John Klovstad and wife, Carolyn, of McKinney, TX, David Klovstad and wife, Judy, of Murphy, NC, Joan Hause and husband, George of Derry, NH, Janet Fisher and husband, Paul Arndt, of Berthold, ND; and many friends from her church, schools and community activities.
As a longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and having a love of music, she was an active choir member.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Menaul Blvd. NE. Many thanks to all who have helped Louise during her illness; Comfort Keepers and their aides, the Stephen Ministry, Manzano del Sol staff, POA's, and her many friends and church members who visited and prayed for her.