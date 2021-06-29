NORTHFIELD — Susan was born in Brainerd, Minnesota to Dick and Carla Dean, and at 66 years old, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3:57 a.m. our family's brave, courageous, and beautiful Susan Joy (Dean) Holm slipped away across the veil and breathed new air, free of pain, suffering and cancer. She believed with all her heart that she would step into Heaven and see her Savior and Lord.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years, Jeff Holm; their six amazing children and spouses, Justin (Norma), John, Jason (Kelli), Jordan (Stacy), Josh (Meghan), and Julia Holm; seven darling grandchildren, Milly, Mabel, Otis, Moby, Howie, Hank, and Harvin, who adoringly called her "Grammy Sue;" her sisters, Jil and Elaine Dean; brothers, Rick (Kelly), Craig, and Kyle Dean; mother-in-law, Dottie (Holm) Sumner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Scott (Pam) Holm, Wendy (Randy) Miller, Ann (Michael) Burton, Alexis (Greg) Tweddell, Clark Holm, Allison (Scott) Baumann, Vanessa (Elliot) Sanders; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous other relatives and dear friends.
Sue graduated from Brainerd High School in 1973 and attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in Owatonna, MN. She married Jeffrey Holm in 1975. Settling in Northfield, MN together they raised their family of six children. As a mom she expressed love in many ways, including faithfully attending her children's athletic events. Sue loved to play piano at home and at church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and investing in the lives of others through the AWANA program. She had a heart for teaching others about Jesus. Sue loved to garden and make beautiful flower arrangements. She faithfully helped her husband in the family business. Her family brought her great joy, especially being a "Grammy" to her grandchildren.
The words Sue spoke soon after her diagnosis come ringing back and may they echo on in our memories. Sue said, "I would rather stay here for now, but here or there, I will live on." Oh, death, you cannot conquer our spirits. Bound together by the strong cords of love, we will never be far apart. Though cancer has taken you away, far too soon it seems, the tie can never be broken. We love you and miss you Sue, darling wife, mother, grammy, sister, and friend to all. Fly free and unburdened now. You are deeply loved by all who knew you. Until we meet again...farewell for now, we'll love you forever and a day!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Faribault, MN. Visitation begins at 4 p.m., one hour prior to the service.