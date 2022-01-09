Joyce Boyum

NORTHFIELD — Joyce Lorraine Boyum, age 91, of Northfield, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Northfield Retirement Community's Evergreen Lodge.
Joyce was born the daughter of Thomas and Alice (Larson) Peterson on January 15, 1930, in Northfield. She attended school in Randolph and graduated from Northfield High School in 1948. After a semester at St. Olaf College, she studied to become a secretary. She was united in marriage to Norman Boyum on October 15, 1949.
They made their home in Northern VA, where Norm spent 21 years working for the Secretary of Defense, and Joyce also worked as a secretary in the Pentagon. Over the years Norm and Joyce made many trips back home to Northfield, visiting family and friends. After Norm retired from the Army as Sergeant Major in 1969, they moved to New York City, where Norm began a new career with New York State Urban Development Corp. Joyce held the exciting position of Social Secretary for Dorothy Hammerstein (widow of Oscar Hammerstein). They enjoyed their 18 years in New York before retiring and moving back to Minnesota. There they built a custom home up north on Hartley Lake, which became the destination for many family gatherings during their years there. In 2009 Norm and Joyce moved back to Northfield, where following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, Norm passed away in 2017.
Joyce and Norm served in leadership roles with several churches during their 68 years of marriage. They spent time volunteering, singing in church choirs, golfing, and traveling. They enjoyed visiting their ancestral homes in Norway and logged many miles visiting friends and family and attending special events around the country.
Survivors include daughters Brenda (Jack) Sielaff of Northfield, Sandy (Dennis) McClintock of Northfield; 3 grandchildren Miranda Sielaff (Jacob Sacks) of Brooklyn, NY, Melissa McClintock of Glendale, CA, and Sonia Sielaff (Sam Elliot) of London, England. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren Nicholas and Connor Myrtle; brothers-in-law Walt Zanmiller of Colorado Springs, CO; Neil Boyum in Florida; and her sisters-in-law Odell Peterson of Rochester, Arlene Williams of Dundas, Marlys Boyum of Elysian and Edyth Peterson of Lenexa, KS, along with many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Norm, her parents Tom and Alice, in-laws Oscar and Beth Boyum, and her siblings Glen, Thomas, Milton, Orin, Ruth, Orville and Ida. We know they are having a great family reunion together in heaven, along with brothers-in-law Stan Boyum, Roger Boyum, Ed Williams, Emory Farnum, and sister-in-law Dorothy Peterson, Arly Boyum, Coral Peterson
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to: Northfield Retirement Community: www.northfieldretirement.org.