NORTHFIELD, MN — Louise Rose Gass was born February 17, 1934 in Parkston, South Dakota, to Jacob and Rose (Bunge) Horchler. She was baptized in Menno, South Dakota by her maternal Grandfather. While a teenager her family moved to Watertown, South Dakota where she graduated from High School in 1952. Louise attended St. Olaf College majoring in Speech and English Education. She earned a Master's in Education from Mankato State University and completed all course requirements for a Doctorate in Education at the University of Minnesota.
Louise was a member of the St. Olaf Concert Choir, which travelled to Oslo, Norway where she married her fellow Choir member, Edwin Anthony Gass on July 22, 1955 at the Olso Cathedral. After graduation, Louise taught for several years in Randolph School District, for many years at Faribault High School and ended her career as a Curriculum Supervisor for the MN State Department of Education. She retired in 1988.
Louise was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield, MN, Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West, AZ, and Grace Community Church, Roswell, NM. She was a past State President of the MN Mrs. Jaycees (now known MN Women of Today) during which she was invited to the White House and received an award from Lady Bird Johnson for recognition of the Organization's beautification projects completed throughout the State. She was also a member of the Northfield Lions Club.
Louise was a member of the Roger Tenney Chorale, which performed throughout MN, and she sang in the St. John's and Lord of Life Lutheran Church Choirs. Louise also enjoyed studying with Community Bible Study (CBS) for over 20 years, travelling through the US and to many global destinations, playing bridge, reading, gardening, antiquing, and spending time with beloved family and friends. While residing in Sun City Grand, Louise began an initiative aimed at making clothing items for disabled individuals.
Louise was an amazing wife and mother and is survived by 4 children and their spouses: Michael and Cristina, Durham, New Hampshire; Kurt and Jan, Roswell, New Mexico; Katherine and Michael Thornton, Wellington, Colorado; Stephanie and Jeffrey Sharp, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; 3 sisters Margaret Shelley, Broomfield, CO, Mary Robinson (David Robinson), Delano, MN and Sun City West, CO and Katherine Allen, Waco, TX, 9 grandchildren: Anthony, Amaryth, Andrew, Brad, Crysten, Ryan, Stephanie, Erica, Emma, 4 step-grandchildren; Breanne, Danielle, Brett and Nichelle, 8 great grandchildren; 7 step-great children and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials gifts to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Disabled Veterans of America, and/or the Alzheimer's Association.
A memorial service will be held in Northfield, MN in late July or early August, 2022.