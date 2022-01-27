Thomas Neuville

NORTHFIELD — Tom Neuville passed away peacefully at his home on January 26, 2022, 5 days before his 72nd birthday and 46th wedding anniversary.
Born January 31, 1950 in Marinette, Wisconsin, Tom was the eldest of 6 siblings born to Morris and Dallas Neuville. Graduating from Michigan Tech in 1972, he worked as a research chemical engineer at 3M but found his calling as a lawyer after taking night classes to obtain his law degree from William Mitchell in 1976. That same year he married the spice of his life, Marilynn (Hamilton), starting their own family of 5. Making the Cursillo weekend 1/23 in 1987 changed the direction of his life.
Tom loved the law. Admired by colleagues for his pursuit of truth, justice, honor, fairness, and common sense, it came as no surprise that Tom asked that his obituary contain, "the facts, and just the facts."
So, here are the facts.
Tom lived his life with Eagle Scout integrity, loving his Catholic faith, family, and the Green Bay Packers. Although perceived as quiet and no-nonsense, Tom never took himself too seriously. We will miss his playful prank-calls, googly-eyed glasses, Looney Tune sing-a-longs, playing the numbers game with his morning coffee group, and his perfect rendition of the Big Mac jingle.
A law partner with Marv Grundhoefer and David Ludescher for 31 years, Tom further served his community as a public defender for those who could not afford a lawyer. In 1990, Tom was elected to the Minnesota State Senate. A humble politician, Tom was known and respected for working collaboratively within and across party lines. He defended the dignity of human life at all stages and worked hard on legislation focused on prison reform, education, family law, and the Dream Act. Tom was re-elected 5 times, serving 17 years which he attributed to his family's hard work stuffing envelopes, hammering in lawn signs, walking in parades, and door-knocking. A highlight of Tom's political career was Joanne Benson asking him in 1998 to run as her Lieutenant Governor. Despite the strength of their ticket, it was no match for Jesse "The Body" Ventura.
Governor Tim Pawlenty appointed Tom as Rice County District Court Judge in 2008 where he served for 10 years. While worthy of the title "Honorable," he never wanted to be addressed by anything other than Tom. Colleagues respected him for his common-sense, compassionate listening, and patient demeanor in court. Tom was proud to help establish the Rice County Drug Treatment Court, which offered accountability and rehabilitation, rather than prison, for crimes motivated by addiction. In his retirement, Tom became involved in CHARIS prison ministry, volunteering in the Faribault Correctional Facility.
Over the past 6 years, Tom expressed constant gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, encouragement and support he received from family, friends, and every medical professional.
Tom will be dearly missed by Marilynn and their 5 children, Mark (Katie), John (Susan), Anne Ward (Blake), Luke (Maggie) and Meg; his 13 grandchildren, Sam, Lucy, Lauren, Ben, Will, Grace, Archie, Maren, Maggie, Andy, Cooper, Charlie and Thomas; his 5 siblings, Karen Bretch (Bill), Tim (Joy), Debbie Bouche (Jim), Jen Harrison (Paul) and Jeff (Becky); and his large extended family of in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rice County Drug Court or WE Share (www.weshareprogram.net).
Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield, at a later date.