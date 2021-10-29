NORTHFIELD — Marjorie Helen (Johnson) Blank died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Reflections, Three Links Care Center.
Marge was born on Jan. 8, 1940 in Northfield to Oscar and Racheal Johnson. She was married to her loving husband David Blank for 61 years. Loving wife, mother, grandmother.
Marge enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and was outstanding at creating beautiful wedding cakes.
Preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Joy, son Dean Allen and son-in-law Mark Borman. Survived by daughter Mary Borman, two grandsons, one great grandson and daughter-in-law, five sisters and two brothers.
Funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Marks, Randolph, Minnesota. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m.