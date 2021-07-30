NORTHFIELD — Charles Terry Pfoutz, age 70, of Northfield, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at All Saints Episcopal Church beginning at 12:30 PM. Masks are required.

He is survived by his brothers Robin (Arianne) of Montague, MA, and Tom of Northfield. He was preceded in death by his parents. biermanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Aug 1
Funeral
Sunday, August 1, 2021
12:30PM
