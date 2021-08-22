Alvhild Avy Sherve

NORTHFIELD — Avy Sherve, age 94, passed away Thursday evening, August 12, 2021, at Evergreen Lodge of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Alvhild Margaret Sherve was born July 2, 1927, in Madison, Minnesota, to Theodor S. and Lyla L. (Isaacson) Slen. She was baptized and confirmed at Madison Lutheran Church. Avy graduated from Madison High School in1945 and received her BA in English from St. Olaf College in 1949. On August 6, 1949, she married Rev. Albin G. Sherve at Madison Lutheran Church. She and Al served churches in Keene, ND, Northwood, ND and Hartford, CT, prior to Jamestown. For many years Avy worked at the state hospital as a psychiatric social worker. She received her Master's degree from Moorhead State in 1970. Following retirement in 1989, Avy and Al returned to Madison for one year. In 1990, they moved to Hackensack, Minnesota. Al passed away in 2000 and Avy moved to Northfield in 2001.
Avy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed theological discussions, the north woods, singing, swimming, wildflowers, sewing, knitting, reading, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children Margaret Sherve of Ames, Iowa; Anne (Alan) Sherve-Ose of Williams, Iowa; Mark Sherve of Rush City, Minnesota; John (Laurie) Sherve of Stevensville, Montana; four grandchildren, Samuel (Nichole) Ose, Rachel (Samuel) Ngendakuriyo, Rebecca (Kalen) Gottman, Theodor Maghrak; her siblings, Solveig Arnold of Seattle, Washington; Elisabeth Hammill of Renton, Washington; Rolf (Liz) Slen of Fargo, North Dakota; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Mark Slen.
A celebration of Avy's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will take place at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Madison. Memorials can be sent to St. Olaf College or the Nature Conservancy.