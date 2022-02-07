NORTHFIELD — Eric Monnot, age 35, longtime Mankato resident, passed away Thursday evening, February 3, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Eric Michael Monnot was born September 22, 1986, in Northfield, Minnesota. His first home was Northfield and as a child moved with his family to Mankato. He graduated from Mankato West High School in 2005. He worked in the Mankato area over the years and had been with Walmart since 2014.
Eric was a true lover of life. He delighted in all things and made everyone laugh around him. Good food, giving the perfect present, gathering together, watching movies and gaming were among his passions. He knew all of the plots, actors, directors and details behind every movie imaginable. He loved animals-particularly cats, and talked about them often. He was caring, loving, nurturing, accepting, engaging and the best hugger ever. had a great sense of humor. He was strong and brave and fought bravely and endured his cancer with dignity.
Survivors include his son Ethan Monnot of Mankato, his mother Natalie Green of St. Peter, his sister Jasmine Green of Mankato, his grandmother Janice Monnot of Northfield, his aunt Brigitte "Gigi" (Geoffrey) Tisdale of Northfield, his uncle Patrick Monnot (Bec McKinley) of Australia, 5 cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Michel Monnot.
A service in will be held in Mankato and Northfield at a later date and will be announced.