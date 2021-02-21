NORTHFIELD — Alvin Ho, 74, of Northfield, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Reflections Care Suites in Northfield.
Alvin Kwock Hinn Ho was born in Honolulu, HI on May 28, 1946 to Edward and Lois (Chun) Ho. He was raised in Honolulu and graduated from Punahou School. Alvin attended the University of Oregon and later received a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Indiana University. Following graduation, he moved to New York City.
While studying and working at New York University, Alvin met his future wife, Mary Matchefts, and they were married on August 19, 1972. They continued living in New York, where Alvin worked primarily in show business as a stage manager, lighting designer, and theatrical electrician. In 1986 Alvin and Mary moved to Northfield with their two children, Christopher and Nicholas. They felt that it would be a good place to raise their children, and Mary had grown up in Duluth and Green Bay. Alvin worked for several hospitals and clinics as a medical laboratory technician.
Alvin was a member of the Northfield Arts Guild and enjoyed working on productions and sharing his knowledge and skills, especially with young people. He was a generous person with his time and treasure, and an exceptional cook. Alvin was a social person, enjoyed parties and conversation, and volunteered when the opportunity arose. After retiring, Mary and Alvin traveled frequently, and Alvin's fondest memories were of Paris, Vienna, and Machu Picchu. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his extended family and many friends and colleagues.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Christopher (Tiffany) of Las Vegas and Nicholas of Northfield; and grandchildren, Adeline and Rumi. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life reception will be held in the summer of 2021, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Northfield Hospital and Reflections Care Suites, and staff and caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care.