NEW ULM, MN — James H. Domres, age 69, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home after battling brain cancer for five months.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Jennifer (BJ) Kellogg of Parker, CO; son, Doug Wiborg of New Ulm; Jim enjoyed the time he had to visit with his grandkids, Alexandra and Samantha Kellogg of Parker, CO and Jakob and Sydney Wiborg of Brandon, SD; brother, John of Waconia; niece, Gretchen (Jorge) Leal of Titusville, FL; and a nephew, Tracey Laabs of Northfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Laurel Laabs of Northfield.
James Henry Domres was born on February 21, 1952 in Watertown, MN to Donald & Gladys (Albrecht) Domres. Jim attended and graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School in Mayer, MN. He was united in marriage to Janice Goblirsch on July 7, 1993. They lived in Dundas. Jim was an OTR truck driver for Transport America. In 2002 they moved to New Ulm where Jim worked for MN Valley Transport and then for Aschenbrenner Trucking until he retired in 2020. Jim and Janice enjoyed snowmobiling. They took numerous trips to West Yellowstone, MT and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He liked to pick interesting places to vacation which included Israel, Jordan, seeing polar bears in Churchill, Saskatchewan, Canada, and going to the rattlesnake roundup in Sweetwater, TX.