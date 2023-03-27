NEW PRAGUE — Arnita B. (Malecha) Novotny, age 82, of New Prague passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home at Praha Village with her children by her side. She was born on January 23, 1941 in Webster Township to George and Marion (Tuma) Malecha. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1959. Arnita met the love of her life, Fritz Novotny at a dance at the New Prague Park Ballroom and they married on July 5, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale. They were married for 39 wonderful years until Fritz's passing in December 20, 2008. They were blessed with 4 children, Craig, Jodi, Joan, and Curtis that they raised on the Novotny family dairy farm. Family was the most important part of her life and she cherished spending time with them.
In addition to raising her family, Arnita worked outside her home. She was a teller at a few of the local banks, spent over 18 years working at the Scott County Highway Department, and worked at Coborns Grocery Store. She gave of herself in her community as well by serving over 25 years as Clerk of Cedar Lake Township.
In her spare time, Arnita enjoyed reading, playing bingo, bird-watching, gardening, baking, attending her grandchildren's events, puzzle books, playing cards, dancing to polka music and listening to KCHK. She was an avid fan of the Charlie Sticha Band and Danny O'Donnell. She was a proud member of the New Prague Czech Singers and the St. Wenceslaus funeral choir. Arnita always had a kind word to impart when you met her on the street. Her gentle spirit, kindness and sweet smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arnita is survived by her children, Craig (Sheri) Novotny, Jodi (Brad) Doerr, Joan (Dean) Blenker, Curtis (LoraLee) Novotny all of New Prague; grandchildren, Ben (Courtney) Doerr, Austin, Krista, & Vivian Novotny, Emma & Julia Blenker, Kyle & Katie Ellingsworth (Josh); great-granddaughter, Hadley; siblings, Arvina Schweiss of Fairfax, Norlan (Kris) Malecha of Wabasha, Alvina (Paul) Clark of New Prague, Arlene (Arnie) Kabes of New Prague, Donnie (Mary) Malecha of Lonsdale; in-laws, Sharon Malecha of Lonsdale, Alvin (Genevieve) Novotny of New Prague, Gilbert (Julianne) Novotny of Elko New Market; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; parents; in-laws, Frank & Julia Novotny; brother, Lester Malecha; brother-in-law, Pete Schweiss.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4-7 pm and Friday morning from 7:30 - 9:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the New Prague Golf Club. bruzekfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Arnita Novotny as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.