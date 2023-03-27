Arnita B. (Malecha) Novotny

NEW PRAGUE — Arnita B. (Malecha) Novotny, age 82, of New Prague passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home at Praha Village with her children by her side. She was born on January 23, 1941 in Webster Township to George and Marion (Tuma) Malecha. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1959. Arnita met the love of her life, Fritz Novotny at a dance at the New Prague Park Ballroom and they married on July 5, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale. They were married for 39 wonderful years until Fritz's passing in December 20, 2008. They were blessed with 4 children, Craig, Jodi, Joan, and Curtis that they raised on the Novotny family dairy farm. Family was the most important part of her life and she cherished spending time with them.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnita Novotny as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments