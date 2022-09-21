NORTHFIELD — Arlene Sivanich, age 90, a long time resident of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
Arlene Doris (Eke) Sivanich was born on May 23rd, 1932 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Birger and Susan (Siglin) Eke. She grew up on the family dairy farm near Bruce, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school in Bruce, she attended the University of Minnesota, earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Social Work. It was there that she met her future husband, George Sivanich. After residing in Richmond, VA and Washington DC, they moved to Northfield in 1965, where they raised their two sons.
Arlene was a home maker, loving mother and caring grandmother. She extended this caring nature and sense of duty to her volunteer work, whether attending to her duties at St. John's Church or the Northfield Historical Society, working as an election judge, or driving for Meals on Wheels and Project Friendship, she made time for everyone. She remembered everyone's birthdays, and would include personalized messages to card recipients.
One thing she particularly enjoyed was writing. She wrote more than 200 published letters to the editor of the StarTribune and the Northfield News on a variety of topics, from current events to social commentary as a self proclaimed "kitchen philosopher", most with a touch of humor (and just a touch of opinion).
Survivors include her children Dimitri (Daina) of Bloomington and Andrei (Wendy) of Northfield, grandchildren Katherine, Margaret and Teodore, sisters Carol Taylor and Elinor Ekeren, and nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Birger and Susan, sister Beverly, and brothers Elmer and Alan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at St John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church or Prairies Edge Humane Society.
