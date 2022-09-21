Arlene Sivanich

NORTHFIELD — Arlene Sivanich, age 90, a long time resident of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.

Service information

Oct 1
Visitation
Saturday, October 1, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Oct 1
Service
Saturday, October 1, 2022
11:00AM
