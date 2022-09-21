TOOELE, UT — April Danielle (Pierren) Riese was born April 5, 1995, and exited this world on September 18, 2022. She took with her an immeasurable amount of love. She left behind her husband Jaymz Riese and the light of their lives, little ZoeJayne Cherry Riese.

