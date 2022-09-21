TOOELE, UT — April Danielle (Pierren) Riese was born April 5, 1995, and exited this world on September 18, 2022. She took with her an immeasurable amount of love. She left behind her husband Jaymz Riese and the light of their lives, little ZoeJayne Cherry Riese.
Growing-up April lived with several relatives, namely her maternal grandparents, Jim and Roxy Werner in Tooele, UT and Melody Werner in Northfield, MN. April returned to her mother Jennifer Dawn (Werner) and Stepfather Ryan Draper, at about 12 years old and stayed until she married Jaymz.
Apey entered this world on her own terms and continued through her short 27 years on those same terms. She was feisty, fierce, loyal as hell and loved her whole family, which also included her sisters Cheynne Brooke Pierren, Brittanie Romero and so many other kids that needed a family. She is also survived by her Pierren Family of Alaska, LaDonna Terry, Riese Family and the Werner Family.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Dow James Building (Tooele, UT) from 11:00 am - 2:00p.m. Bring a dish to pass and a memory or picture to share.
We love you April, may you find the peace and love you deserve.
To plant a tree in memory of April Riese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.