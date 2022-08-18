NORTHFIELD — Annette Marie Wagner(55) of Northfield passed away on Wednesday August 17th 2022 after a 3 year battle with cancer.
Annette was born to Gerald and Delores(Cross) Wagner on April 12th 1967 in Faribault, MN. Annette was one of six children and attended Northfield Senior High School.
Annette was a strong, independent, incredible mother, sister, friend and grandmother.
Her love was her 3 boys and 3 grandchildren. Annette loved going to all the town events including bingo, Jesse James days and the winter walk. Annette had the biggest heart and loved everyone.
Annette was an employee at family fare for 15 years as a customer service cashier.
Annette is survived by her three children Brett(Erica), Jacob(Ashley) and Kyle. Also brother Patrick(Deborah), sister Joanne(Chris) Rietveld, sister Janice Quinnell of Northfield, sister Polly Hruza of Northfield, sister Amy of Northfield, 15 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews and 3 grandchildren.
Annette is proceeded in death by her parents and grand child(Darcy).
Celebration of life will be held on August 27th 2022, 3pm at the Northfield Eagles Club.
