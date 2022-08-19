NORTHFIELD — Ann Wright, 99, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community in Northfield.
Ann McElroy was born October 7, 1922, in Columbus, Ohio to Austin and Elizabeth (Spahr) McElroy. She graduated from Columbus School for Girls in 1940, Bradford Junior College in 1942, and from Goddard College in 1973. Ann married Mark Follansbee on March 4, 1944, and they had three children together. They later divorced and Ann married Frank Wright on April 26, 1991. Ann poured much of her time and treasure into her children. She volunteered in the community and was involved in her local church.
Ann loved travelling, bird watching, and playing tennis. She was a great friend to an innumerable number of people and wrote letters to them often. Ann was happiest when her boys were around and loved cooking and baking for her family. She was a loving person and was the glue that held the family together. Ann created the time that the family had together. She was the center of holiday celebrations, a great host, and made each event special. Ann created the cottage in Dallas, WI to entertain and have a gathering place for family. She was a special, irreplaceable person, who will be dearly missed.
Ann is survived by her children, Mark (Emily) Follansbee of Waltham, MA, David (Vicki) Follansbee of Northfield, and Peter Follansbee of Dallas, WI; grandchildren, Joshua (Chalee) Follansbee, Izy (Jonathan) Mortenson, Mya (Doug) Shaftel, Emily (Scott) Stromstead, Austin (Becca) FollansbeeDelong, Pierce (Haley Hollister) FollansbeeDelong, Sawyer (Rachel) FollansbeeDelong, Jeremy Alston-Follansbee, Annie Rose Alston Follansbee; twelve great grandchildren; one niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; siblings, George McElroy and Mary Elizabeth McElroy; great grandson, Mason FollansbeeDelong.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at First United Church of Christ, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Ann's cremated remains will be scattered at the First UCC Memorial Garden following the service and at her home in Dallas, Wisconsin.
