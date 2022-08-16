Amy Elizabeth Lucking

NORTHFIELD — Amy Lucking, age 49, of Northfield, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her sister's home under the care of hospice in Northfield.
Amy was born to Wayne and Helen (Vought) Lucking on January 11, 1973, in Farmington, Minnesota. The family lived in Castle Rock and later moved to Rosemount where she graduated from high school. She then attended Dakota County Technical School. Amy spent most of her adult years in Apple Valley and worked at the Yankee Inn in Eagan, Ecumen Nursing Home in Apple Valley and for Schmitty & Sons Bus in Lakeville.
Amy meant the world to her father who treated her as his princess. She was born with special needs, but that never slowed Amy down as evident from her work habits. She did, however, get more love and attention which she loved. Amy loved everyone she met and liked to visit. Pizza and fast foods were her favorite meals. Amy enjoyed making crafts, blankets, scrapbooking, loom knitting, and she was a big fan of John Cena who was a professional wrestler. She loved to travel with her Kota Connections friends and was able to go on a cruise, take a trip to Florida, and to Wisconsin Dells. Amy was diagnosed with cancer, but she persevered and went through all the treatments and all during that time, never gave up hope for a cure.
She is survived by her siblings Jim Lucking of Pelican Rapids, Jacque Lucking of Castle Rock, Cindy (David) Roehl of Castle Rock, Robbie (Mike) Groth of Northfield, Mary (David) Amy of Dundas, Jane Quinnell of Northfield, Karen (Terry) Paulson of Farmington; her nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and a great niece Alesha Roehl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Church of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave West, Rosemount, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Church of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rosemount. All memorials will be shared on behalf of Amy. biermanfuneralhome.com.
