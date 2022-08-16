Amy Elizabeth Lucking

NORTHFIELD — Amy Lucking, age 49, of Northfield, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her sister's home under the care of hospice in Northfield.

Service information

Aug 24
Funeral
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
11:00AM
Church of St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave West
Rosemount, Minnesota 55068
Aug 24
Visitation
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Church of St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave West
Rosemount, Minnesota 55068
