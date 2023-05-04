Alvin "Pete" Madson

LONSDALE — Alvin D. "Pete" Madson, age 90 of Lonsdale, passed away on May 3, 2023.
Pete was born on the family farm, the youngest of 7 children, to Clarence and Julia (Sjulstad) Madson. He went to country school near the farm, and graduated from Northfield High School in 1950. He proudly served in the Army from 1954 to 1956. While home on a 3-day leave, he married Joyce Johnson on May 19, 1955 at St John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. He returned to Germany while Joyce lived and worked at the Odd Fellows Home (Three Links) in Northfield. Upon his Honorable Discharge they moved to the family farm, where together they took over the dairy operation, and raised their three children.
Pete is survived by his wife Joyce; children Kathy (Dennis) Vosejpka, Loren (Rhoda) Madson of Lonsdale and Karen (Rich) Moldenhauer of Northfield; grandsons Jamie (Eve) Vosejpka of Eden Prairie and Andy (Joy) Vosejpka of Montgomery; and great-grandchildren Jaxson and Ruby Vosejpka of Montgomery and Tanna Moldenhauer of Northfield. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, his caregiver Brenda Pederson, family friend Phoebe Wilmot, and his morning coffee buddies from The Steer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Eunice Stave, Doris Berthiaume, Bernice Klahr, Marvin, Roy, and Harold Madson; life-long friend Jerry Cleland; and Army buddy Donald Hipes.
Pete had a generous caring soul, was known for his full head of wavy hair, his love of Lutefisk, story-telling, his dogs, and his dedication to the family farm which received Century Farm designation in 2005.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Avenue, Lonsdale, with Pastor Sue Leibnitz officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM. Military Honors and a reception will follow the service.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Villages of Lonsdale, Brighton Hospice, and Dad's caregiver Brenda Pederson.
Memorials are preferred to Windmill Animal Rescue, 300 Main Street Elko/New Market, MN 55054 - www.windmillanimalrescue.com/donate
