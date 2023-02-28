Allan Berg

NORTHFIELD — Allan Berg died at the Northfield Care Center on February 21, 2023. He was 94. Allan's wife Margaret, married 63 years, passed away in 2014. Allan is survived by two children Jim Berg of St. Paul, Minnesota and Nancy Berg of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Grandchildren include Hannah and Nick Berg, Mathew and Stephan Kluck. Wilhelmina and Anneliese Kluck were his great grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Allan Berg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 3, 2023
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Mar 3
Visitation
Friday, March 3, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments