NORTHFIELD — Allan Berg died at the Northfield Care Center on February 21, 2023. He was 94. Allan's wife Margaret, married 63 years, passed away in 2014. Allan is survived by two children Jim Berg of St. Paul, Minnesota and Nancy Berg of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Grandchildren include Hannah and Nick Berg, Mathew and Stephan Kluck. Wilhelmina and Anneliese Kluck were his great grandchildren.
Allan was born in Northfield on May 26, 1928 to Ed and Luella Berg. He had one older brother Wally who died at age 99. Allan grew up in Northfield and Faribault and graduated from Northfield High School in 1946. Allan completed a year of business school at Dunwoody in Minneapolis. Allan and Margaret were high school sweethearts and were married on March 2, 1951, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. They lived in Minneapolis for a few years where Allan worked at the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant and Margaret at the VA Hospital. They later returned to Northfield to take over Margaret's parents (Victor and Hilder Carlson) shoe store -- Carlson Shoes, on Bridge Square in downtown Northfield. The store later became Berg Shoes and was operated by both until 1985.
Allan was a kind soul who had natural talents as a salesman since he loved to talk to strangers. He was the quintessential Minnesota nice guy who even in his later years retained a love of mid-20th century culture such as cowboy shows and World War II history and military hardware. He was also forward looking and cared about the future of the country and the planet. There is an empty place in our hearts now that Allan is gone.
Celebration of Life for Allan will be at Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield on Friday, March 3, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
