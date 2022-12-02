Albert Wayne Wayne Pommier

DUNDAS — Albert Wayne Pommier passed away peacefully December 1st in his home with his daughter and son-in-law near.
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Pommier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
DUNDAS — Albert Wayne Pommier passed away peacefully December 1st in his home with his daughter and son-in-law near.
Albert ‘Wayne' Pommier was born Sep 17,1939 in Currie, Minnesota. The youngest of six children of Albert and Mary (Ruppert) Pommier. He resided and was educated in Currie at the Immaculate Heart of Mary High School. Upon his graduation he joined the US Air Force, trained at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, and served at Lakenheath Air Base near Suffolk, England, as an Air Traffic Controller for three years. It is there that he met and made lifelong friends of fellow USAF controllers Fred Kern, Gary Moser and Bob Van Dyke.
After discharge from the Air Force, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as and Air Traffic Control Specialist in various locations including Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He was an Area Supervisor when he retired from the FAA in 1984 for health reasons. He remained in Northfield, Minnesota, working part time for NAPA Auto parts and enjoying hobbies of camping, biking, fishing and cross-country skiing. In July 2000 he moved to Arcadia, Florida. His home was destroyed by hurricane Charley in 2004 and he moved to the Tampa area. In 2008 he moved back to Minnesota and bought a home in Owatonna. In 2016 Wayne moved to Dundas with his stepdaughter Dajah and son-in-law Scott Code.
He was proud of his military service and was a long time member of American Legion Post 322 in Currie, Minnesota. Wayne had a wicked sense of humor and fierce independence that covered a soft heart for children, pets and any underdog. He had a passion for music with a large collection of albums. But, nothing brought him more joy than driving the latest, greatest, fastest car! Wayne owned a total of 52 vehicles! He wrote, “I took my drivers test in the Folks 50 Chevy. I had to take it four times and unlearn the driving habits I had acquired driving farm tractors, pickups and old cars around country roads. After I finally passed, I got to use our second car, a 1928 Model A Ford.” Wayne then proceeded to list every vehicle he had owned with year, make, model and color. He owned everything from a Ford Ranger pickup, Corvettes, to his favorites, convertibles. His last convertible was a 2018 Buick Cascada, maroon with a black power retractable rag top.
Wayne is survived by his sister Joyce Elliott and his former wife, Carolyn; two stepdaughters, Christine Gondeck (Todd) of Colorado Springs, CO, Dajah McFall (Scott Code) of Dundas, MN, and one stepson, Dana McFall (Andrea Lanphear) of Madison, WI; Three grandchildren, Kristofer and Chelsea Gondeck and Hunter McFall-Boegeman (Sarah) and great-grandson Derek McFall-Boegeman. And his faithful dog Dweezil.
Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mary, brother Leon Pommier, sisters Lorraine Carlson, Dolores Everett and Jeanne Stanton. And his dog Barney.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.