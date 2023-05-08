MINNETONKA — Albert M. Lewison (Bert), age 79, of Minnetonka, MN, passed away on May 3, 2023.
Albert was born on April 1, 1944 to Albert M. Sr. & Nellie (Frame) Lewison in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Randolph, Minnesota Public School System in 1962. Albert went on to study at the University of Minnesota and Mankato State University, graduating in 1966. He was employed for 35 years in banking operations for Northwestern National Bank - later renamed Norwest and further merger with Wells Fargo. Albert was instrumental in overseeing the establishment of the Instant Cash automated ATM machines area for that banking system.
Albert was an avid golfer and proud of his Hole-In-One. In retirement, travels, cruises, and genealogy joined his list of interests. Albert enjoyed many yearly Yellowstone and Arizona road trips with his wife, Pam, and their faithful Golden Retrievers, Sarah & Pheemie.
He is survived by wife of 54 years, Pam; his Frame family; cousins; and special childhood friends, Beverly (Ohs) Haugen and Roger Otte. Preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; and his father and mother-in-law, Clem and Rena Rash. A life well lived.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 4-7 PM, at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. A private interment will take place at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN.