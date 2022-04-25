NORTHFIELD — Alan Wisdorf, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, April 25, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community.
Alan John Wisdorf was born November 9,1957, in Slayton, Minnesota, to Leo J. and JoAnn M. (Illg) Wisdorf. Al lived with his parents in Fulda, then on a farm near Avoca, until moving to Windom in 1969. His sister, Lisa, was born in 1960. Alan attended elementary school in Fulda and Slayton, and middle and high school in Windom. He graduated from Windom High School in 1977.
Following graduation, Al worked in the kitchen at Windom Area Hospital. In 1985, he became a custodian at the Home for Creative Living in Windom, also known as Habilitative Services, Inc. He loved his work and the people. Al worked 29 years with Habilitative Services, until becoming disabled in 2014. In 2018, Leo and Al moved to Faribault, to be closer to Lisa. After Leo passed away in 2021, Al moved to assisted living at the Benedictine Living Community at Northfield. Al enjoyed getting to know people, and made friends wherever he went.
Alan loved animals, especially dogs. He never met a dog he didn't pet, talk to, and love. He also cheered on the Minnesota Twins, even when they weren't playing well. In 1987, he attended a World Series game with his dad, and it has always been a special memory. Al also enjoyed watching the Vikings, and had a collection of various team caps, tee shirts, and sweatshirts.
Al was an avid reader and regularly borrowed books from the libraries at Cardinal Pointe in Faribault and the Benedictine Community. He also loved to tell and be told a good joke, especially with his Grandpa Illg. Al had a strong faith and treasured a box of collected prayer cards, which he prayed regularly. He participated in Bible Study at St. Francis Xavier Church in Windom, and at the Benedictine Community. Alan loved his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his sister Lisa Wisdorf of Northfield; his Godmother & special aunt Elaine Gaul; his aunts Claire Wisdorf, Margaret (Tom) Gurucharri and Mary Wisdorf; his uncles John Wisdorf, Eugene Wisdorf and Jim Pippett; 14 cousins; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncles Bob Wisdorf, Jerry Wisdorf, Delven Gaul, Melvin Ruppert, John Manning; and aunts Jeanette Manning, JoEllyn Ruppert, and Janice Pippett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM. Interment will be in St. Gabriel Cemetery in Fulda at 3:45PM. Pallbearers will be Del Gaul, James Gorman, Brett Ruppert, Kerry Ruppert, Tim Ruppert and Brian Wisdorf. Memorials are preferred to your local food shelf or favorite charity.