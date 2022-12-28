Northfield Year in Review.png

A lot has happened in the last year in Northfield — some good, some bad, sometimes predictable, but often unexpected. On balance, the top events in the last year were

Melanie Valencia

A photo with Melanie Valencia and family posted on her CaringBridge page.
Susan Tussing

Susan “Taco Susie” Tussing passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2. After over 37 years of work at Northfield’s Tacoasis, she leaves a legacy of great customer service, kindness and a passion for animals. (Photo credit: Jane Turpin Moore)
Archer House Demo 1

The north portion of the Archer House was still standing Sunday morning, Jan. 30, but demolition cranes and crews continued to tear down each day. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
tea1.JPG

Holly Fellows and Lisa Bolduc work the front counter at Cottage Tea and Fare in August. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Kristi Pursell

DFLer Kristi Pursell, pictured here in 2020, won the District 58A seat in the Minnesota House. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Gospel cast.jpg

The cast of the Gospel Drag Show. (Courtesy photo)
Bubba1.JPG

New duties as Northfield High School Activities Director immediately bombarded Bubba Sullivan, a 33 year English teacher, who switched roles in July. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Elle Ragin and Lisa Wade

Anyone with information about the recent whereabouts of Elle Ragin or Lisa Wade is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.
William Schulenburg

Schulenburg
ccmtg1.JPG

Residents and supporters of Viking Terrace pose for a photo outside of City Hall last week after the emotional testimony from many concerned with the rules imposed by Lakeshore, new owners of the trailer park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

