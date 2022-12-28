A lot has happened in the last year in Northfield — some good, some bad, sometimes predictable, but often unexpected. On balance, the top events in the last year were
Here are the top news topics of 2022 in Northfield. Disagree? Send your own opinions to editor@apgsomn.com.
Teen dies after being struck by car
Melanie Valencia was struck at Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street a little before 6 p.m., Tuesday, according to a news release from the Northfield Police Department. Valencia was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and died on Thursday.
The driver of the car was an 18-year-old Northfield man, and he is cooperating, according to police. He has not been publicly identified.
The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash reconstruction. The results are not expected for several weeks, according to the Northfield Police Department press release.
A GoFundMe page, which identifies the girl as Melanie Valencia Galicia, had raised over $51,000 as of Tuesday morning
The page was started by Brent Kivell, who coached the girl in soccer at Northfield Middle School and the Northfield Soccer Association. He said Valencia was biking to a soccer practice.
Beloved Tacoasis employee remembered
For over 40 years, many Northfield taco-lovers relied on Tacoasis (formerly Taco John’s) to supply their spicy habit. And if you were a Tacoasis regular, it’s a given that Susan “Taco Susie” Tussing knew you—and your little dog, too.
“There are probably about 100 people who drive up and all I have to ask is, ‘Your usual?’” Tussing said in early January. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of people in this place.”
Tussing, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2 at her Northfield home following a medical emergency. Born May 13, 1964, Tussing was the daughter of John F. and Rose Ann (Trnka) Tussing. An excellent student, she graduated from Northfield High School in 1982.
In anticipation of a pending ownership change for the Northfield mainstay, Tussing and Tacoasis owner Jeanne Simpson were interviewed last month.
“I got along well with Sue,” said Simpson. “She was a very good employee, and we were very appreciative of our customers. They made our whole business.”
Tussing estimated that in her first 10 years on the job, she averaged about 55 hours a week at the Highway 3 taco shop. Once she assumed managerial responsibilities, she put in 60 to 65 hours weekly, often working seven days a week except for holidays.
It’s fair to say Tussing, who began working at the small restaurant as a 19-year-old, was devoted to tacos and the customers who consumed them. And naturally, she enjoyed them herself.
“My favorite is probably the chimichanga, but we only have so much time to eat depending on how busy we are, and chimichangas are best when they’re hot,” said Tussing.
More often, she’d grab a softshell or hardshell and get right back to work—though she sometimes mixed it up with a chicken burrito supreme.
Archer House plan proceeds
A new chapter has begun for Northfield’s beloved Archer House.
Brent Nystrom, director of capital, business development and investor relations for Rebound Partners, said a three-phase redevelopment plan is underway for the business and property that had operated continuously as a hotel since 1877.
“The Archer House is such an important part of Northfield’s history,” said Nystrom. “It’s a point of pride and an icon. That’s why we’re trying to be careful about getting input from residents. We want the new version to be an asset.”
In a news release issued from Manawa, LLC, the ownership entity of the Archer House River Inn, phase one was completed in February with the demolition and removal of the entirety of the building and associated debris.
“Bolander Construction did an excellent job during an extremely cold period, which frequently limited their ability to do the demolition work and create an empty site for redevelopment,” the release stated
Phase two has now started, Nystrom said. This phase will determine the programming, functionality and design of the new building. Right now, the preliminary development plans include hospitality rooms, apartments and commercial/restaurant space, along with underground and surface lot parking.
Nystrom said the owners have designated a leadership team that will ensure the redevelopment creates a building that fits within the character of its setting in the historic downtown district.
New businesses
Northfield continued its trend of seeing new small business startups, even as city leaders hope for some larger businesses to move in and help with the citywide tax burden.
After operating the Contented Cottage Bed and Breakfast on Northfield’s east side, the Bolduc family has now extended its country cottage theme to downtown with Cottage Tearoom & Fare. The family transformed 13 Bridge Square into a country tea room with a maximum capacity of 25 patrons. With Nick as manager, Steve as head chef, and Lisa taking orders and reservations at the front counter, the family seems confident and comfortable with the new downtown venture.
Walk in with a problem; walk out with a plan. That’ll be the general motto at the new Urgent Care office by Northfield Hospital + Clinics, which opened Thursday, Sept. 15. The new office is located at 2014 Jefferson Rd. on Highway 3.
Tyler Westman, owner of Northside Boards & Scooters, can talk skate slang with the best of them. His new store on the north end of Division Street has put together an inventory of decks, rails and trucks certain to make a skater drool.
Shawnee Langworthy was excited to open up her new studio, River Flow Yoga, on Division Street in December. She hopes it will offer something different and work as a complement to other studios in town.
Greg Neis, owner of Farmstead Bike Shop, relocated his bike and outdoor recreation operation from 310 Division St. to 422 Division St. S., on the corner of Fifth Street, to garner more space, more visibility and more flexibility. The move more than tripled the store’s square footage; the extra space also allowed for the addition of Northfield’s first crêperie, a breakfast and lunch café called The Raven’s Nest.
Chef Maria Estrada knows her way around a kitchen after opening two food trucks, one mobile tent kitchen and five restaurants in Northfield since 2003. Now, she’s expanded her ubiquitous food and catering business to include Little Frida Café & Taco Shop inside FiftyNorth.
Located at 1700 Highway 3, Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes officially opened for business in August. Adam Flaherty, owner and fourth generation family member, said he’s excited to be operating a sports, food and bar business in Northfield. It takes over the space previously operated as Jesse James Lanes.
Rural climate controlled storage units are now available in Northfield — although half of the 44 brand new units are already taken. At a ribbon cutting in October, Self Storage Dundas owner Norm Oberto told the assembled crowd that the time to introduce a local upscale storage option was now.
Elections
Northfield has new representatives at the Minnesota Legislature, starting in 2023, as redrawn maps from the 2022 census changed the borders, and the November elections changes the elected officials.
At the state level, Republican Bill Lieske, of Lonsdale, was able to secure the open Senate District 58 seat. The area’s previous senator, Rich Draheim, no longer lives within Northfield’s district after the lines were redrawn. Meanwhile, Democrat Kristi Pursell, of Northfield, will fill the shoes of departing Rep. Todd Lippert in the House District 58A.
On the City Council, Jessica Peterson White kept her spot, while Kathleen Holmes nabbed a position in Ward 1 and Davin Sokup grabbed an at-large seat. Suzie Nakasian and Clarice Grabau gave up their seats.
Jenny Nelson and Ben Miller will serve as fresh faces on the Northfield School Board, while Jeff Quinnell was elected to another term. The Northfield School Board will bid farewell to Tom Baraniak and Julie Pritchard, who did not seek re-election, at the end of this year.
Meanwhile, both capital improvement levy questions passed. The first one on the ballot, which would renew the levy originally passed in 2011, was endorsed with 68% approval. The second question, which will expand the levy funding, passed with 58% approval.
And at the federal level, Rep. Angie Craig, DFL, was able to retain her seat in the 2nd Congressional District.
Gospel drag show draws protests
Long before “The Gospel Drag Show” began at First UCC Church of Northfield, protesters assembled at the church before 6 p.m. and remained outside until well after the show ended at 8:30 p.m. They shouted throughout the two-hour performance.
“We couldn’t hear a thing inside the church,” said Rev. Cindy Maddox, senior pastor. “The hatred and hostility outside our doors were more than matched by the community and camaraderie that took place inside.”
Some protesters carried signs that read “Homo Sex is Sin” and other such sexually-oriented accusations.
Many of the protesters shouted comments directly at those attending the show. One man yelled at an elderly woman, “You should be home baking cookies.”
Many of the rants had to do with grooming or indoctrinating children.
“I didn’t feel safe outside,” said a church member Sheri McNally, who attended the performance with her husband.
Maddox said that what some of the protestors appeared to be concerned about was child sexual abuse.
“They are right to be concerned about it, and we join them in that concern,” she said. “We are also outraged by the sexual abuse of children, and believe that our society should vigorously prosecute anyone who abuses children. But while there have been countless cases of child sexual abuse brought against Catholic and evangelical clergy, the charges against drag performers are solely in the minds of these protestors.”
She continued to explained that contrary to the protestors’ claims, there were no lap dances and no scantily clad performers and nothing remotely sexual or inappropriate at the show.
“It was an evening of uplifting music and fabulous costumes,” she said. “The only inappropriate aspects of the evening were the horrific accusations made by the protestors and shouted at those who attended the show.”
It was a big night for some of those performing, too.
“This weekend was amazing and so fulfilling personally and as a cast,” said headline performer Craig “Mrs. Moxie” Moxness, of Northfield. “The first UCC church has made all of us feel so welcome.”
“The First United Church of Christ in Northfield is a church which welcomes everyone and believes deeply that God’s love is both abundant and universal. In that vein, our church sponsored a Gospel Drag Show on Saturday, Oct. 8 — an event open to everyone and explicitly family-friendly,” explained Maddox in a lengthy email after the event.
Longtime English teacher becomes NHS activities director
Busy.
That’s how Bubba Sullivan describes his transition this summer from a 33-year career as an English teacher to activities director at Northfield High School.
“It’s like drinking from a fire hose,” said Sullivan. “Feels like everything is running a hundred miles an hour.”
Sullivan’s office is responsible for setting up schedules for all school activities from sporting events to musical concerts to theatrical plays to schoolwide special events. That’s approximately 35 different activities, specifically 29 sports, and most clubs, except for those small clubs that meet with a single teacher.
Sullivan takes the helm after Joel Olson left in June to become the principal at Faribault High School. Olson held the job for four years.
“Joel’s been great, really helpful,” said Sullivan. “I probably talk to him twice a week.” He said he’s also reached out to former activities directors Tom Graupmann and Kevin Merkle for advice.
Sullivan, who spent 32 years as Raider head football coach, said his new job came with a steep learning curve, including computer systems that track administrative duties and workflow systems. He compares the volume and variety of tasks to running one’s own business, because his office accounts for staffing, payroll, technology, transportation and facilities.
“We make sure the concessions stands are stocked, as well as if the scoreboard works,” said Sheryl Docken, who has been an assistant in the activities office almost 14 years. “That’s what makes this job so interesting, because every day is different. It’s silly fun.”
As a teacher and coach, Sullivan has spent his entire professional life educating young people.
“I’ll miss the daily interaction I had with kids in the classroom,” he said. “But this job made a lot of sense for me with my deep community and school connections.”
Sullivan will make good use of those connections, as he coordinates the calendars for eight fall sports, 11 winter sports, 10 spring sports, as well as the scheduling for drama, speech, mock trial, math league and knowledge bowl.
This year is the first that chess and cheerleading will not be coordinated by the Activities office, explained Docken.
Former NHS activities director Joel Olson left in June to become the principal of his alma mater Faribault High School.
Girl missing after mother found dead
Authorities are searching the Mississippi River and a park near St. Cloud for a missing Northfield 6-year-old. The mother of Elle Ragin visited the park twice before she died by suicide and left a note saying the girl is dead.
“We are still extremely hopeful. But based on the information and the evidence that we have at this time, we are concerned that we may not be able to find Elle (alive),” Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said at a press conference Tuesday.
Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead in her home on Maple Brook Court in Northfield Saturday morning after a relative requested a welfare check. Police believe she died by suicide.
A note was found at the residence that stated: “Elle is dead. I love you all. I am so sorry sorry sorry sorry,” according to a search warrant application.
Blood and hair were found in a garbage can in the garage, the court document states. A cadaver dog was alerted to a scent in a vehicle in the garage, according to the warrant application that sought and received a judge’s permission to review Wade’s cellphone records.
Elliott said Tuesday those records showed Wade was at Mississippi River County Park in Stearns County on June 21. The cellphone was shut off in the area of the park and was not turned back on.
Two days later, a Stearns County deputy encountered Wade alone near her vehicle at the park. Wade said she lost her keys and phone while hiking. The deputy helped her arrange for her vehicle to be towed.
Wade’s purse, which contained her keys, has since been recovered from the river. Elle’s cellphone was found on land in the park, Elliott said.
Family members spoke to Wade after June 23 and described her as distraught, Elliott said. Investigators have located video of Wade alone in public between June 23 and July 2. Elle was last seen on June 19.
St. Olaf Stabbing
A St. Olaf College student came in through a dorm room window and allegedly attacked an ex-girlfriend with a hammer and a knife.
The young woman and three young men who intervened were injured. All were expected to recover.
William Schulenburg, 20, of Chanhassen, was charged with premeditated attempted murder in Rice County District Court. He also was charged with three felony accounts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police officers and paramedics responded to a reported stabbing at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Ytterboe Hall, according to a news release from the Northfield Police Department.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to the Northfield Hospital before officers arrived.
Officers followed a trail of blood into a dorm room and found Schulenburg with blood all over his hands, according to the charging complaint. When asked if he had hurt someone, Schulenburg allegedly responded, “myself and others, yes.”
Schulenburg was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail.
A hammer and an open folding knife were found in the dorm room.
Residents push back against Viking Terrace new owners
In April, new owners purchased Viking Terrace, a trailer park in northwest Northfield. A few weeks ago, residents of the trailer park received a 40-page document outlining new rules which restricted usage of sheds, porches, plants, flowers, toys, pools, trampolines and barbecues.
The new owners, Lakeshore Management, also wanted to impose a 10 p.m. curfew and rules about loitering at that time.
“Many dogs are not permitted, and they [new owners] are not giving people any room to grandfather in many of the things they’ve been doing for over 20 years,” Valdecantos said.
The park trees, for instance, usually the responsibility of the owner, are now, under the new rules, the responsibility of the residents.
The owners of Lakeshore, a trailer park ownership company with parks in Florida, the Midwest and east coast, could not be reached for comment.