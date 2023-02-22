During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans either lost their jobs, were furloughed, or left for reasons of safety during the raging months of the highly contagious virus.
This economic disruption has now flipped, according to state unemployment data. Many employers are struggling to hire workers, which has sometimes led to delays in services and reduced business hours.
In fact, according to WalletHub, the labor force participation rate is still below pre-pandemic levels and is at one of its lowest points in decades. Some businesses aren’t even able to keep the employees they already have, as Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates in what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”
WalletHub’s comparison found that Minnesota ranked 19th in the nation for number of job openings in the last month, with 7.20%, with Alaska struggling the most and New Jersey and New York struggling the least.
Here in Northfield, with an unemployment rate of 2.3%, local employers are feeling pinched, not able to hire new employees, train them and keep them before they leave for better salary, work conditions and/or hours.
Jane Bartho, executive director of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, said that’s why she organized the Feb. 15 membership luncheon featuring the products and services of Workforce Development, Inc. WDI is a private, nonprofit agency that serves job seekers and employers throughout southeast Minnesota.
Bartho said she wanted Northfield businesses to learn about WDI’s free services, which help connect people with the resources they need to find and gain meaningful employment. Their knowledge of local labor trends, communities, resources, and employers makes WDI the premier supporter of the southeast Minnesota workforce, she said.
“I feel fortunate to be able to provide chamber members with the information that Kim and Jenna provided,” said Bartho. “WDI has the resources to assist businesses with recruitment assistance, staff training, retaining good employees, local labor market information, best practices and much more. They offered a valuable opportunity for members to hear about free services, they gave examples of how to use their resources and the time for businesses to get individual questions answered.”
Kim Purscell, outreach specialist at Workforce Development Inc., said her agency serves career seekers and employers throughout the 10 counties of southeast Minnesota.
“We are an employer’s best friend,” she told the 25 business employers during lunch at the Northfield Country Club Wednesday. “We help recruit, retain, train and offer upskills. We open doors, make connections, plant the seeds.”
Jenna Overland, area manager for Rice and Steele Counties, said a satellite office has opened here in Northfield, with the main offices located at 201 S. Lyndale Ave. Suite 1 in Faribault and at 1850 Austin Road, suite 102 in Owatonna.
Overland said WDI likes to build partnerships with local businesses, increase staff training opportunities and offer guidance to employers on human resources issues.
Some of the ways WDI attracts potential employees is through job fairs, job board and hiring resources, some of which tap into immigrant, refugee and limited English populations. Many of WDI’s recruiting strategies include attracting youth, older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, former prisoners, mothers of preschoolers looking to return to work, and those individuals who’ve been retrained following an injury or sickness.
Purscell said she thought the questions from the Northfield business leaders after her presentation were “excellent and very thoughtful.”
“Workplace shortages mean we have to work harder to maximize our efforts through recruiting, retention and reaching out to underrepresented populations,” said Purscell.
Purscell said diversity expansion is extremely important in today’s workplace, along with equity and inclusion.
“I’m really excited to follow up with the Northfield group,” she said.