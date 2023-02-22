During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans either lost their jobs, were furloughed, or left for reasons of safety during the raging months of the highly contagious virus.

Kim Purscell, outreach specialist at Workforce Development Inc. was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s Chamber luncheon at the Northfield Country Club. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
Jane Batho, executive director of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces guest speakers from Workforce Development Inc., Kim Purscell, outreach specialist and Jenna Overland, area manager for Rice and Steele Counties.
Many Chamber members attending Wednesday’s lunch were Northfield business owners who have been adversely impacted by the state’s low unemployment rates and were interested in seeking information about the free services provided Workforce Development Inc. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

