After The Whiskey Farm band member Jason Horowitz finished reading a biography about legendary bank robber Jesse James, the musician felt inspired to write a song.

The Whiskey Farm band

The Whiskey Farm on stage during a recent performance. (Photo by Ralph Alswang)
Robinia.jpg

Formed in 2010, The Whiskey Farm is based in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Jason Horowitz)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments