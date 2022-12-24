When they're on stage, these young actors believe there's nothing better than the heat from the klieg lights on their faces.
Isaac Udelhofen, Wyatt Norrie and Avari Parker are three of the 30-plus students involved in the winter production of "Newsies Jr."
Udelhofen, a senior in high school, is delighted to be starring as Jack in this musical. Although he was in "A Wonderful Life" radio play, he said this was the first big production he's been in. "I love the music in this production," said Udelhofen, who often signs along with little brother Ben.
Playing Jack's silly, goofy best friend and right hand, is Crutchie, who is disabled with polio and needs to use the crutch. Avari Parker, a 10th grader, said this is the second production in which she played a character who needed to use a walking device. In "Edward Tulane" she played a role requiring her to walk with a cane.
"That was a challenge getting up the stairs," she said. Parker said "Newsies Jr." was her fifth Purple Door Youth Theater production.
Wyatt Norrie, a 7th grader, plays Davey "the brains of the operation." Norrie said even though his character is timid and portrays the underdog, he keeps everybody in line.
Norrie said his first PDYT production was "Matilda." "I've been singing and dancing since I was 4 years old," he said. "My entire family loves to sing and dance."
Historical precedence
Audiences will be familiar with Disney’s "Newsies Jr." which is based on the 2012 Broadway musical, which in turn was adapted from the 1992 film. The plot gets its inspiration from actual history, namely the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City who rally together after powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense.
Led by Jack Kelly, the newsies learn that they are stronger together when they strike against the unfair conditions. According to advance publicity, "Newsies Jr." is a timeless story "full of spirit and heart."
The cast includes the artistic team composed of director: Rachel Haider, music director: Liz Shepley, choreographer: Jana Hirsch, technical director: Joe Udelhofen, and costumer: Kate Stuart.
With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. The junior script was adapted by David Simpatico and based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.
Newsies, Jr. Cast includes: Jack Kelly - Isaac Udelhofen; Katherine Plumber – Kyra Reverman; Crutchie – Avari Parker; Davey – Wyatt Norrie; Les – Alessandra Davis; Joseph Pulitzer – Henry Keane; Medda Larkin – Fletcher Churchill; Wiesel – Braiden Dietz; Oscar Delancy/Bowery Brigade Performer – Hannah Holleran; Morris Delancy/Working Child – Silas Leer; Police Chief/ Teddy Roosevelt – Theo Rustad; Spot Conlon – Max Mazzariello; Race – Carson Bechtel; Muriel – Hazel Shuffelton; Specs – Julien Ros; Albert – Cameron McMillan; Hazel – Addie Perkins; Pigtails – Thisbe Jothen; Romeo – Jack Wolf; Buttons/Brooklyn Newsie – Eleanor Groll; JoJo/Brooklyn Newsie – Luisa Thompson; Nancy/Brooklyn Newsie – Grace Churchill; Tommy Boy/Brooklyn Newsie – Ian Schleif; Boots/“Scab” #2 – Violet Froehle; Snyder/“Scab” #1/Working Child – Aubin Carroll; Bunsen/Pat – Isaac Hunter; Seitz/Police Officer – Ben Udelhofen; Hannah/Newspaper Customer –Ryelynn Dietz; Ada/Woman – Evie Bauer; Olive/Dorothy – Erica Jorgensen; Bowery Brigade Performer/Darcy – Greta Christopherson; Ethel/Newspaper Customer – Elizabeth Tracy; and Bill Hearst/Police Officer/“Scab” #3 – Shea Engel.
Newsies, Jr. dedicated technicians include: Quinn Fintel, Aya Haidar, Anna Hansen, Nika Hirsch, Sophia Hohman, Willow Jo, Jessa Jorgensen, Matteus Jothen, Autumn Mastin, William Stelter, and Nathan Wolff.