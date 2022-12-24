IMG_0100.JPG

The three leads take center stage. From left, Wyatt Norrie as Davey, Isaac Udelhofen as Jack Kelly and Avari Parker as Crutchie. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

When they're on stage, these young actors believe there's nothing better than the heat from the klieg lights on their faces.

An all-cast musical number from "Newsies Jr." requires precisely choreographed dance moves. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
"Newsies Jr." cast members learn how to move around each other on the Guild Theater stage. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The cast rehearses the final musical number in "Newsies Jr." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

