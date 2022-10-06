Two people are running for Rice County attorney. John Fossum is seeking re-election. He is challenged by Brian Mortenson, who is currently an assistant county attorney.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background:
Name: John Fossum
Age: 58
Education: Northfield High School; Macalester College, B.A.; William Mitchell College of Law, J.D.
Work experience: Private practice 1996-2006, 2008-2014, criminal law, civil law, business law, real estate. Criminal justice advisor, stationed in Jalalabad and Kunduz, Afghanistan, 2007-2008. adjunct professor, University of Phoenix, business law, criminal law, and ethics course, online, on-campus and hybrid, 2003-2018. Rice County Attorney, 2015-present.
Other community involvement: Northfield School Board, 2011-2014. Past president, Northfield Historical Society. Past president, Northfield Enterprise Center. Member of Northfield and Faribault Rotary Clubs, 1996-2006, 2008-2020. Past commissioner, Northfield Heritage Preservation Commission. Former board member of the Trondhjem Church Preservation Society. Chair of the Criminal Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association, 2009-2010. Member, Criminal Law Certification Board. Member, Academy of Certified Trial Lawyers of Minnesota.
Name: Brian Mortenson
Age: 41
Education: Loras College; Ave Maria School of Law, cum laude
Work experience: Licensed to practice law in Florida and Minnesota. Clerked for Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Prosecuted almost six years Naples, Florida handling over 750 felony cases including drug offenses, home invasions and homicide. Named 2013 FWC Prosecutor of the Year. Selected to litigate and defend Florida’s breath testing instrument in multiple jurisdictions and in front of panels of judges.
Since 2016, served Rice County as an assistant county attorney, prosecuting over 1,200 Rice County cases. Extensive trial experience, including a five-week racketeering trial which resulted in 29 guilty verdicts
Other Community involvement: Current vice president, coach for the Faribault Hockey Association; current president of AFSCME Council 65 Local 2439-6; Divine Mercy Church and Spirit Fest; member of Minnesota State Bar Association, Minnesota County Attorney’s Association, Florida Bar Association, Rice County Bar Association
Why are you running?
Fossum: I am running for re-election to further improve the effectiveness of the office in both prosecution and civil representation. We will continue to develop policies for smart, effective prosecution and protect the county with strong civil representation. We will continue the practices that have returned over $600,000 to the county treasury through effective management of the office.
My family has lived here for generations, my commitment to the community is not new. I care about the community and my fellow citizens. It has been my honor to serve and my obligation to seek effective and equitable justice for Rice County and everyone the office prosecutes and those the county deals with in civil disputes.
Mortenson: I worked in a highly effective prosecuting office before joining the Rice County Attorney’s office nearly six years ago. The Rice County Attorney’s Office is not serving Rice County as effectively and efficiently as it should. Violent and repeat offenders need to be appropriately prosecuted, which means pursuing statutorily available aggravated sentencing.
We need to pursue solutions to the current problems facing the county, the drug use and mental health issues facing the justice system need to be addressed with fresh ideas. Rice County needs to explore a mental health court.
Accountability, transparency, and cooperation with the public, law enforcement and victims have been lacking and our community deserves a County Attorney who will work toward today’s problems with solutions for today.
What changes would you most like to see made within the Attorney’s Office or the state judicial system?
Fossum: I would like the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission and the Legislature to increase penalties for possession of child pornography and for criminal vehicular operation and criminal vehicular homicide. These penalties do not account for the harm done to society by those crimes.
We will continue to hold dangerous offenders accountable and expand opportunities for those struggling with addiction. In the last eight years I have worked to expand access to the treatment court and worked to create a veteran’s court. We have just received a grant that will offer treatment and pre-charge diversion in drug cases with the support of law enforcement and other agencies. Criminal justice is not only punishment, it can also help people find a way out.
Mortenson: First, I will raise the standard of prosecution. Probation is not an appropriate punishment for repeat and violent offenders. Additionally, I will stop the practice of dismissing multiple violent offenses for repeat violent offenders because this practice emboldens and empowers them.
Second, I will introduce a structured training program for all newly hired attorneys and create a mentorship program for attorneys so that new attorneys are able to navigate the demands of the job effectively.
Third, I will work with our local legislatures and stakeholders to ensure that laws and sentencing guidelines are serving our community. Public safety is maintained when local leaders, law enforcement and elected officials work together and advocate for change when necessary.
Does the Attorney’s Office need to improve relationships with local law enforcement, victims or the greater community? If so, how would you achieve this?
Fossum: The office has an excellent working relationship with the current leadership of our law enforcement agencies. It is important to remember that we work with, not for, law enforcement, and those who want us to take direction rather than use independent judgment will be disappointed. The work we do is highly charged and emotional, there will always be people who are dissatisfied with results, charging decisions, and the speed of the process.
I continue to work with county officials, including our victim witness coordinator, to make sure that people are heard and issues can be resolved. Everyone deserves a safe place to live, work, and play. That’s why I am committed to working with our communities to foster a safer, stronger Rice County.
Mortenson: Yes, yes and yes. Communication, accountability, transparency and honesty. I am endorsed by: the Rice County Sheriff deputies and sergeants through their union, the Faribault Police Benefit Association and Andy Bohlen, Faribault’s retired police chief. I have strong relationships with law enforcement because they know they will get a straight answer from me even when it’s not what they want to hear.
As county attorney, victims will communicate directly with the attorney handling their case and will be personally notified at crucial points. I will encourage the assistant county attorneys to volunteer and engage the community so that the office has a greater presence within the community.