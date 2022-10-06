There are six candidates running for Northfield School Board in 2022. Voters will elect three.
The candidates are Tom Baraniak, Robert Coleman. Ricky Antonio Livingston, Ben Miller, Jenny Nelson and Jeff Quinnell.
The Northfield News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Tom Baraniak
Age: 63
Occupation: Electronics and Lab Manager in Physics and Astronomy at Carleton College
Education: University of Wisconsin - Madison
I’ve lived in Northfield 20 years and have 2 recent graduates of Northfield High School. I have been a school board member for 4 years and will use that experience to help address upcoming issues. I’m on the Equity Advocacy and Facilities Advisory committees, Northfield Forward, the liaison to the Northfield Human Rights Commission, and helped the High School Robotics Team. I am on the board of Cannon Valley Makers and board president of Northfield Daycare. I also serve on committees at work at Carleton College, including in leadership positions.
Robert Coleman
Age: 35
Occupation: At-Home Parent
Education: BA History, University of Montana, MA Public History, Arizona State University
I am involved in many education-focused community groups and Northfield School District committees. Examples include: Current member and past chair of the Community Education Advisory Council. Early childhood representative on committee to support passage of 2018 bond referendum. School district Legislative Action Committee to advocate for our schools during the state legislative session. Member of two 2020-2021 task forces to study Northfield High School needs and to prioritize district budget during budget reduction process. Spring Creek PTO, Northfield Fine Arts Boosters and frequent classroom volunteer.
Ricky A. Livingston
Age: 52
Occupation: Minnesota Department of Public Health: Senior Program Manager, COVID-19 Community Coordinator Lead
Education: Bachelor of Science: Applied Sociology/Pre-Med with minor African American Studies
Our family has a child in elementary, middle & high school. Definitely invested in our kids’ best future. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCA, Quiz Bowl, band for all 3 kids, Choirs, church, sports associations and school sports teams have kept the family well connected to our community. Have served on volunteer community committees for Northfield School Board over the years, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Campaign member and Northfield YMCA’s Board of Directors.
Ben Miller
Age: 45
Occupation: Food Safety Consultant
Education: BA, Biology; MPH, Epidemiology; PhD, Environmental Health
I’ve lived in Northfield with my family since 2008. For 18 years, I worked for the State of Minnesota including in leadership roles with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. I’ve had the opportunity to work with people across the state, with the legislature, and with local governments on issues related to food and food safety. In 2013, I began as a parent volunteer member on the Prairie Creek Community School board and served seven years, four as board chair, until 2020 where I helped the school weather many difficult situations. I’ve also served as a volunteer the Community Action Center.
Jenny Nelson
Age: 43
Occupation: Commercial Construction Development Director
Education: New Prague High School; Normandale Community College
I lead a book club for fourth graders at Greenvale Park Elementary. I am a member of St. Dominic Church in Northfield, and as a member of Greenvale Township, I attend our town board meetings and events.
Jeff Quinnell
Age: 60
Occupation: Sales/Marketing and Training (Communication Industry)
Education: B.A. Speech/Communications (Human Relations Emphasis)
Minors: Sociology and Psychology, from Augsburg College, Minneapolis
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Baraniak: I have a passion, conviction, and commitment to public education for every student. I believe in the potential for everyone to achieve their dreams and will continue in my next 4 years to work to provide the means and support to help them accomplish that. I will continue to speak for the quiet or silent voices, and those in the shadows. I will not waiver in my conviction to issues of inclusion, diversity, equity, and anti-racism. Resetting post pandemic, bolstering Tech Education, STEM, and Agriculture science classes. Bringing the high school educational environment (building) into the 21 st century, finally. Monitoring enrollment and being proactive with the least impactful budget cuts before it is a crisis. Let’s also recognize and honor the non-college bound.
Coleman: We need passionate advocates for our schools and families on the Northfield School Board. Our schools face very real challenges and we need leaders who believe in our equity work, who are committed to finding solutions to the growing mental health crisis, and who demand that our leaders in St. Paul fully fund education. As a parent of two young children in our public schools, I am committed to supporting our schools and have experience on multiple district-level task forces and committees. An exemplary school district is essential for democracy, and by continuing to challenge our assumptions and embrace change, our schools can fulfill their vision of preparing every student for lifelong success.
Livingston: I want to help steward the growth & shape the direction of our schools. School boards help create the conditions for neighborhoods to thrive by enabling schools and teachers to fuel the hopes and dreams of every student and family. They need to hear everyone’s voice. The strongest school boards include people who stand for many points of view, a wide array of experience, and a diversity of backgrounds and can still work together collectively to improve student achievement. Focus on serving all children. Ensure every deliberation, decision and action reflects the best interests of every student we serve. Support & enable great teachers who look to grow all students to shape and change their world. Improve mental and emotional wellbeing & address COVID-19 related losses.
Miller: I have over 20 years of leadership experience in state government, school board service, and the private sector, I’d be honored to share my experience with the Northfield schools. A lifelong Minnesotan, I grew up believing that that if we all do better, then we all do better, and I would bring that philosophy to my service on the school board. The district faces challenges in the coming years, with declining enrollment, stagnant support from the state, workforce retention, an aging high school building, and an ongoing gap in academic performance and outcomes within our student population. These problems aren’t unique to Northfield, and I believe we need to enlist the creative energy and the unique strengths of the Northfield community to implement innovative solutions.
Nelson: I am running to serve as a member on the Northfield School Board to help provide a connection between families and the school district. I have 22 years of experience volunteering in schools. The amount of knowledge and understanding you receive is incredible when you are a volunteer, not only working with students but listening to parents and their concerns, and getting to know teachers and staff. I feel that the most significant issue in our schools right now is the mental health and well-being of our students. My focus will be on implementing policies and guidelines that will ensure all students feel safe, motivated to learn and grow, and that each student has caring adults they can turn to every day at school. The exceptional experiences I have had for my own children in the Northfield Schools, have inspired me to serve our school district. I would be honored to be a part of helping our district meet our goals while improving other areas of concern.
Quinell: As an NHS graduate and board member, I am running to help current students get to graduation day, feeling proud and grateful for the education they have received. Students, staff and visitor safety is always the first significant issue. Creating a learning environment that produces trusting relationships is the priority. We need to "get back to the basics of education." Making it a goal for ALL students to be motivated to pursue personal excellence to achieve at, or well above the state's standards for their grade level.
Many school districts across Minnesota are experiencing severe staffing shortages. What is your opinion on how this problem can be best addressed?
Baraniak: In general, to attract and keep teachers we have to pay them appropriately and respect them and their profession. Flexibility in licensing may help, though they are licensed for a reason. We have been lucky to meet our licensed teaching needs, so far. Pay and flexibility also helps with attracting support staff. Employment often boils down to pay and benefits, and we have good benefits. A tight budget and stingy State support makes adding more difficult. That is why it is necessary to pass the levy request in November. We are making strides to raise the wages of support staff while facing a tight labor market. Also, recognizing that teachers and staff are people too, and looking out for their wellbeing.
Coleman: Northfield Public Schools have been extremely fortunate to be able to fill every licensed teaching position for this school year, but there have been struggles hiring for essential education support staff vacancies. Problems finding staff are not unique to Northfield and creativity is required for hiring in today’s environment. Solutions to this problem are two-fold: First, full state funding for public education would allow districts to be able to pay their staff competitive wages. Second, as communities we need to do a better job of valuing and celebrating those who have chosen a life of public service by being educators. Teaching is difficult, underpaid work, and we must do a better job supporting those who have chosen this path.
Livingston: Robust benefit packages are helpful but putting food on a table is linked to salaries. Making our district salaries attractive and collaborating with community partners to improve affordable housing options. With a 9-billion-dollar surplus, encouraging legislatures to fully fund or allocate some of those funds to handle desperate needs. Reviewing how we recruit and keep personnel. Collaborating with staff to decide key factors that attracted them and various changes which would improve work environment and quality of life to increase retention. Partnering with higher education institutions to support, train and employee students before & after graduation? Review of current processes and policies for full employment. After that, bringing the drive, nuance and ability of board members, staff, and the state to empower our schools.
Miller: My mom was a teacher for more than 30 years in Minneapolis and the most important thing to her was knowing that she was supported by her principal, the district administration, and the community. Competitive compensation for our staff and teachers is an important part of the equation to recruit and retain people in the district. Equally important is creating a working environment where staff and teachers feel supported and have adequate resources and time to create the best learning environment for the students. Teachers need sufficient time to prepare for class, engage in professional development, and learn from each other and share best practices. All this support takes financial commitment from the community to ensure the district has the resources necessary to succeed.
Nelson: I would collaborate with our district staff and administration to find out factors for our own staff shortages, such as turnover, better pay, changing profession or retiring, or educator burnout, etc. Then we will be able to work with our resources to guarantee a better applicant turnout to fill these positions. We should focus not only on recruitment, but retention. This retention focus might include: Involving more teachers in the school-wide decision-making process; Provide stronger financial benefits; Provide quality professional development; Address teacher burnout and the well-being of our teachers; Provide subs with options for full-time work; Reduce the time it takes to reach career-level pay; Create paid Apprenticeship Programs; Change district hiring practices; Building early pathway programs in high schools to promote teaching as a profession; Encouraging community investment and involvement with the “Grow Your Own” program for growing and diversifying our teaching staff. We need to promote teachers in the community, share their work and their successes, and make sure parents understand the depth of teachers’ roles in their children’s lives.
Quinnell: As a school district we continue to recruit and retain the best teachers and staff we can. We offer competitive wages that compete with metro and other rural districts in our area and conference. Yes, there are shortages for many positions in districts statewide. However, hopefully, this trend will be temporary. Northfield is a great city to live, work and raise a family and one the highests rated public school districts of its size in Minnesota. Two points that really help for retaining and recruiting district employees, in my opinion.
In many schools statewide, parental involvement has become a hot-button issue. What is your view on this topic and how would you manage dealing with people on all sides?
Baraniak: It seems a small number of people want to create political division within schools in Minnesota. Luckily, Northfield has been mostly spared this. Some parents have expressed concerns thru public comment or privately and have had the opportunity to meet with the superintendent to iron them out. Not all do. Often it is a misunderstanding. Parents can opt out their child from an assignment or survey or work with a teacher for an alternative. But they do not get to decide for someone else. As Physicist Marie Curie said “nothing in life is to be feared. It is only to be understood.” All students should have the opportunity to do that.
Coleman: Every successful school creates an environment where families are deeply engaged in the learning process. Northfield Public Schools have a strong commitment to frequent communications with families, encouraging involvement as classroom volunteers and seeking parental input in advising the district on policy and budget matters. We must double down on this commitment because as parents, staff and neighbors, we are all in this together. That’s what is great about public education. As a board member, I would be committed to listening to, engaging with, and valuing all voices because I recognize that the strong passions surrounding education policy come from a shared interest in trying to do what is best for our children.
Livingston: It is critical that administrators and teachers encourage respectful two-way communication between the school and home. Parents/Caregivers’ voices and view of their schools are essential to create and keep a great academic environment for students. A partnership in which teachers and parents share ability and control to supply the best education for children, each contributing different strengths to the relationship. Mutual respect, long-term commitment to a wide range of activities, and sharing of planning and decision-making responsibilities are the essential components for true partnerships between parents and teachers. Through dialogue, a school board hears and responds to community concerns and should pursue consensus, reconcile differences, and reach compromises – all in service of students.
Miller: The pandemic has shown us that our public institutions are both fragile and resilient during crisis. When kids couldn’t go to school in person and had to engage in distance learning, many students and parents felt the impact of trying to manage very difficult disruptions in their lives (along with the teachers and other school staff and leaders.) I believe the best way to encourage and also focus parent interest in our schools is to elect a school board that represents the voices and diverse interests of our community and is willing to listen while also informing parents on the complexity of the many issues schools face and the substantiative and constructive ways parents can support their child’s education and the school’s, to mutual benefit.
Nelson: We all have an interest in a school system producing well-educated students who will be responsible, productive members of society. But when we each have different ways of arriving at that goal, we need to start having the conversations and dialogue necessary in order to choose the path that will work for everyone. I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with our district leaders, undertake difficult conversations with parents, educators, and district staff, to come up with solutions that will stick and help pave a pathway to success for each student in our entire district. My goal within the parental involvement issue is to be encouraging to all parents and families, in the entire district. We need to have strong communication pathways for families to engage in order for the district to reach all students.
Quinnell: It is important for parents to have an educational plan for each of their children. It is not one size fits all. Obviously, parents have the choice on where their children go to school. Maybe the Northfield School District is a good fit? Maybe, open-enrollment in a school district in your area? Maybe, on-line options? Maybe, home-school options? Maybe, private and/or religious school options? No matter where parents choose to send their children to school, being treated with respect, honor and dignity needs to be the golden rule.