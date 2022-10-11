There are two candidates running for the open Senate District 58 seat in 2022: Kristi Pursell and Gary Bruggenthies. Voters will elect one.
The Northfield News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community and/or what local government experience do you have?
Gary Bruggenthies
Age: 63
Occupation: Accountant
Education: Certified government financial manager CMA; bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mankato State University
Faith, family and service are the words I use to describe myself. I’ve served on the local township board to keep taxes as low as possible for farmers, small business owners and residences, and I’ve ministered at local jails and prisons. My wife and I home schooled our children.
Kristi Pursell
Age: 41
Occupation: Executive Director, Clean River Partners, Northfield Minnesota
Education: St. Olaf College, class of 2003
I serve on the Northfield School District’s Finance Advisory Board, assisted in writing the city’s Climate Action Plan as a member of the Water sub-committee, I was appointed to the city of Northfield’s Riverfront Enhancement Advisory Committee, and am a Rotarian.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Bruggenthies: I am running, because I want to work to find solutions to the everyday problems facing Minnesotans. I love this state and I believe a prosperous future is in our reach, but we face unprecedented challenges. It is time to stop playing politics and advancing political agendas that seek to divide rather than unite us. It is time to find our way to a common goal. And our shared goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the nation to raise a family, enjoy nature, get an education, buy a house, run your nonprofit, start a business, or achieve any dream that fills your heart and mind. Minnesota is an exceptional place, and I can’t stand by and watch Minnesota’s exceptionalism threatened.
Pursell: I’m inspired to run for office, because I want to improve the lives of everyone in Minnesota. I know we can, and must, do better for the future of Minnesotans young and old- no matter your zip code, your race or religion, your gender or your political party. I believe we all want the same things for our families and communities and when rural places get painted with a broad brush, many feel left behind. I want to bring the lessons learned from working with rural leaders on clean water, soil health, and climate and the gains we’ve made in those areas state-wide.
What type of regulation regarding the sale and/or distribution of cannabis products do you support?
Bruggenthies: We need to respect federal laws and states laws on this issue. I look forward to hearing from both sides of the issue.
Pursell: I support a statewide policy that establishes legal and safe adult-use cannabis in the state of Minnesota. Regulated and legal adult-use cannabis is far safer than underground markets. By legalizing adult-use cannabis, we can start to address current injustices and inequalities in our legal system, and law enforcement can focus on more important issues. Legalizing cannabis allows for businesses, including farmers, to grow or start up. This could be an important economic opportunity for our state, but by making this policy statewide, we can give support and direction to municipalities so as to remove the piecemeal and burdensome regulating authority at the local level. As states across the country continue to legalize cannabis, I’m in favor of letting Minnesota join the momentum.
Taxes are a constant topic of debate. What changes in the current tax system would you endorse and why?
Bruggenthies: As an accountant, we need to match the budget with the revenue. We have had a surplus for many years. We need to make sure we are not over funding or under funding our budget. We as a state need to remember where our money is from in the long run. We need to be accountable to the people for the revenue and expenditures.
Pursell: My family is paying more for gas, groceries, and health care, like so many these days. My focus is on helping Minnesotans afford their lives and holding big corporations accountable for their role in rising prices. Corporate profits are soaring, while Minnesotans are seeing their costs go up. It is our moral obligation to tax people more who have more wealth. I support a fifth tier being added to our taxation formula in Minnesota on anyone making over $20,000 per week. Those folks can afford to share in their good fortune with Minnesotans hit hardest by rising costs of everyday items and reduce the local community’s share of paying for our public schools, childcare, housing and healthcare.