Three candidates are running for Dundas City Council in 2022: Ashley Gallagher, Grant Modory and Anna O'Donnell. Voters will chose two,
The Northfield News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Ashley Gallagher
Age: 35
Occupation: Natural resources management
Education: Bachelor of science, University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
I have lived in Dundas for 10 years with my husband and daughters. I have been active on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission this entire time, and currently serve as Chair. I feel it is our civic duty to be involved in our community and I would like to serve as a member of City Council. I have also served on planning and zoning commissions and various advisory boards in other places I’ve lived.
Grant Modory
Age: 47
Occupation: Chiropractor
Education: 1993 Northfield High School Graduate, 1997 St. Olaf College Graduate, 2001 Northwestern Graduate with Doctor of Chiropractic.
I have lived in Dundas since 1999 and have worked/owned a business in town since 2001. I am married with three children. I have volunteered in youth baseball, hockey, and have been the president of Cannon River Sportsmen’s club for the past 7 years. Local government experience includes 20 years on the Planning Commission of Dundas and 18 years on the Dundas City Council.
Anna O’Donnell
Age: 38
Occupation: Staff accountant – Goodney and Associates, PA
Education: B.A. Accounting and Management, Augsburg University
Former board member of the Northfield Fine Arts Boosters.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Gallagher: I have always had an interest in local government and my career has spurred even more interest and involvement over the years. I get the opportunity to work with various boards and believe this experience helps me analyze what works. I have no personal agenda besides to be a critical thinker, an active listener and solve problems when they arise, or prevent them from arising. I also want my daughters to see the importance of community service and leadership.
Modory: I believe being elected to the City Council is a great honor and is an excellent way to give back to our community. I believe it is important to be involved and committed to the community that you live and work in. The most significant issue / topic for the city of Dundas to me is to see continued growth of the city, which would include more development of commercial, residential, and community recreation. I think the City is prospering and would like to help continue this in the future. We have prepared for growth with planning and investing in infrastructure in the city. I look forward to what the future holds.
O'Donnell: I heard there was a need for people to fill the open positions and I thought it would be beneficial to add more diversity to the council. Adding a woman’s voice to the council is beneficial to the community. I plan to be highly accessible to my constituents and give an invested voice to the residents of Bridgewater Heights.
Affordable housing is an increasingly contentious and much-debated issue. Where do you stand on the issue?
Gallagher: I believe that communities should have accessible housing at all levels. I am aware of a housing study completed in the past. It would be good to check in with these plans and ensure we’re meeting our goals. If we are not meeting our goals, we should look for ways to increase affordable housing such as leveraging state and federal dollars specifically designated for affordable housing.
Modory: I feel the best way to address this is with growth and the City’s EDA (Economic development authority). Growth is important because it gives you a tax base that allows more opportunities and lower tax rate for the residents of Dundas. In the last year the city has implemented an EDA. The EDA has the authority to help homeowners, businesses, and developers with things like assistance with remodeling, construction, and /or development.
O'Donnell: Affordable housing is much needed in the community, and we should do everything in our power to increase the number of desirable units in a fiscally responsible manner.
How do you propose to manage the continuing debate between Northfield and Dundas on water management?
Gallagher: I work in water resources management. There are people locally and at the state continuously working on water. Water management could be split into surface water and wastewater. I believe the question is about wastewater. My goal would be open communication and regular check-ins. There are agreements in place for Dundas to send wastewater to Northfield’s treatment facility, but it is always good to review what is working and not working. Staff are knowledgeable; leaders should listen to staff and pull in additional resources as needed. If the question is related to flooding, that is a watershed wide issue. Organizations are working on this and I would encourage open communication amongst these organizations.
Modory: The major debate on water management to me focuses on waste water. The sewer treatment plant has a certain allocation for the city of Dundas with certain constraints. The city of Dundas has met some of those thresholds in the past year and has worked to remedy those areas. The agreement between the two entities is coming to an end and meetings will start soon on a new agreement that works for both communities and the system that is in place. These discussions could lead to a new agreement, pretreatment of waste water at a new facility, or treating our own waste water for the city of Dundas.
O'Donnell: This is an issue I have not been following closely and I look forward to learning more about it. I would be inclined to support an ongoing relationship that is equitable and proportional between the two cities.