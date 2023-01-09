IMG_0119.JPG

Many tree branches across Northfield snapped under the weight of the first heavy wet snowstorm of 2023. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0127.JPG

Some Northfielders crafted cheerful snowmen out of the blanket of wet snow. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0120.JPG

Many street signs were hidden under a mask of wet snow. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

