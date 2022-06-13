When David Strachan retired last June after 19 years of operations work at Sheldahl and 18 years in IT consulting in Bloomington, he wanted to take a breather before diving into volunteer work.
That idea didn’t last long.
Now, Strachan, who was an English major at St. Olaf College with little to no background in the sciences, let alone water, is one of several volunteer water testers for Northfield.
Waverly Reibel, volunteer water monitor program specialist for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), said volunteers like Strachan are essential for data collection across the state.
“Last year, we didn’t have any active volunteers on the Cannon River in Northfield,” said Reibel. “This spring, we had two new volunteers start, and we hope this number keeps growing. It looks like there are four available sites on the Cannon River in Northfield that need monitoring, in addition to plenty of other nearby streams as well.”
She said the testing program runs from April through September each year.
“We provide training for anyone — from high school students to retirees,” said Reibel with MPCA. “Anyone can be a volunteer tester.”
Monitoring the Cannon River
The Cannon River has been closely monitored by volunteers over the years, starting in 1999 and continuing today.
Reibel explained that one example of the power of data collected by volunteers was a site on the Cannon River a quarter-mile downstream of Byllesby Dam and 1 mile west of Cannon Falls that has been monitored by a volunteer since 2003.
“Because of that long-term commitment, we know that there is evidence of improving water clarity at this stream station of approximately 2.12 cm per decade,” she said.
Although he lives on Heath Creek and wanted to test the water near his home, Strachan was assigned a test spot that monitors the water from the Fifth Street bridge, which is currently under construction. With the bridge closed for now, Strachan tests from a spot through the tall grass and rocks just north of the bridge on the riverwalk trail.
The data Strachan logs in each week measures the Cannon’s clarity and temperature. The variables are what make the volunteer effort worthwhile.
Learning the ropes
After signing up on the MPCA website, Strachan said he watched a few short videos before receiving the test kit in the mail.
“It’s actually easier to test off the bridge,” he said, holding the long rope he’s attached to the plastic collection bucket.
Other pieces of testing equipment from the test kit the state agency sent him include a long plastic measuring tube with a stopper. He then added an old meat thermometer from home to measure the temperature.
When he started testing May 1, Strachan recorded the water temperature at 50 degrees. By late May, it was 71 degrees, and in early June, it registered at 64 degrees. Besides temperatures, he also records recreational suitability, water level stages, and appearance, which ranges from clear to cloudy to muddy to green to muddy and green.
“It is easy and flexible,” he said. Each week he also snaps photos of the river and the riverbank to help monitor the appearance of the water, as well as the growth of greenery along the bank. “It’s really cool to look back and see the changes.”
A Northfield native, Strachan said he would encourage anyone who cares about the environment to volunteer to be a water tester.
Although he’s only sampled six times so far, Strachan said he’s become fascinated by the data he’s collected, as it tracks the differences not only in the water clarity and temperature but also in the sediment that enters the system, especially after significant rainfall.
“The Cannon is a large water system with a lot of stuff, like farm runoff coming in,” he said. “We live on Heath Creek, which feeds onto the Cannon River, so we do care about the water.”
On a recent Monday morning, Strachan and wife, Sheri, were combining his weekly testing duty with a trip in town to the grocery store. An avid biker, he has recently taken a part-time job at a downtown bike shop.
Looks like he’ll be keeping busy.