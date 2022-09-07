A log home built in rural Nerstrand before Minnesota became a state is in need of a new home.
Darlene Calvert is giving away her ancestors’ home, built in 1855.
But there is a big catch. It must be taken apart, moved and reassembled.
The rustic structure does not have much monetary value and needs some rehabbing. But Calvert hopes someone will see its historical value.
One of the area’s first settlers built the 14-by-20-foot cabin in what now is Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, according to Calvert.
It was moved, piece-by-piece, the following year when the German settlers established a homestead nearby. Some logs still bear the numbers they were given to help with their re-assembly, Calvert said.
Over the years, the cabin was expanded and cedar siding was added to match the other structures built on the site.
The cabin was home to a family of nine. In addition to a small main living area there is a loft in which many of them slept.
“Imagine how they lived. Imagine how nine people survived in a space that small,” Calvert said.
Its builder, Paul George Wolf, died not long after the cabin was moved to its current site.
Calvert possesses records that show the cabin also hosted church services for the area’s early German settlers.
Perhaps the extra layer of siding protected the cabin all these years as the other buildings have come and gone. It even survived a tornado in the 1920s.
Calvert and her husband recently removed the extra siding. The addition is mostly gone as well.
The property now belongs to one of Calvert's relatives, who agreed to let her have the log home if she can move it off the site. If it’s not moved, it will, too, become a memory.
The log home has some deteriorating wood on one side that will need to be replaced. But the original door, windows, stairs and loft are still intact, Calvert said.
Calvert had hoped to return the cabin to its first home. She was working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on the prospect of moving it back to Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. That idea fell apart during the pandemic.
Now Calvert is looking for anyone else willing to save the cabin. She heard from someone interested in moving it up north and making it into a rental cabin, and from someone from Morristown interested in preserving it as an educational destination. But so far she doesn’t have any confirmed taker.
She’d prefer it stay in the Nerstrand area and be used as a place for education. But she’ll give it to anyone willing to piece it back together for any use.
“As long as it goes somewhere, it can be erected again,” she said. “To me, it’s just important it gets saved.”