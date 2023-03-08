Way Park. The Northfield Depot. Bridge Square. Northfield Public Library. Central Park. The Carleton Arboretum. Oaklawn Cemetery.
All of these site-specific locales conjure strong emotions and memories, which in turn can be funneled into evocative poetry. This type of poetry is called a topographical poem that describes and celebrates a specific place.
Northfield Poet Laureate Rob Hardy is asking the public to submit their own uniquely crafted poems for this spring’s topographical poetry project. The deadline for submissions is April 14.
Hardy said the goal of this project is to create a communal topographical poem about Northfield consisting of individual poems by Northfield poets about specific places in Northfield. These individual poems will form the sections (called cantos) of the complete topographical poem.
Topographical poetry is primarily an 18th century English genre, as exemplified by Alexander Pope’s “Windsor Forest” and John Dyer’s “Grongar Hill.”
Hardy, who has been poet laureate since 2016, said he’s organized a lot of poetry readings at different venues around the city during his tenure.
“We’ve had readings at the library, at Content Bookstore, at Imminent Brewing and Hot Spot, in all nooks and crannies,” he recalled. “We’ve heard from local poets, as well as many prominent poets from the Twin Cities.”
For the last seven years, Hardy has penned poems for all sorts of public occasions and city events, including the Living Treasure award winner, the Wheeler Park and the Flame sculpture dedications, as well as Defeat of Jesse James Days readings at the Joseph Heywood gravesite.
“I really like public occasions,” he said. “Just give me a theme.”
Hardy said sometimes writing a poem about a place, as he did for Prairie Creek Community School, comes more easily than creating his own poetry. “I have to wait for inspiration,” he said. “Sometimes, that can take as long as six months.”
Hardy remembers the poem he read in Memorial Stadium for the Northfield High School graduating class of 2020, during the pandemic. “The graduation was done on Zoom and filmed by a drone flying over the stadium.”
Many collaborations
Natalie Draper, Northfield Public Library director, said she likes the idea of poetry happening in various public spaces, including the library.
“This idea not only promotes a literary art form, but it brings the experience of poetry to those who may not always feel welcomed to the art form,” she said.
Hardy and Draper, who is the city’s liaison for the Arts and Culture Commission, have teamed up before for the creation and promotion of other community poetry projects.
Hardy’s verse is stamped in metal upon the beam above the library’s atrium. They also worked together on the Riverwalk steps. Draper and former library Teresa Jensen stenciled the lines of poetry Hardy had solicited from local poets.
Draper and Hardy also walk various Northfield neighborhoods looking for different spots to insert a new sidewalk poem, a program that has been stamping poetry in cement sections across the city since 2011. Draper said the city also rents out the stencils; request forms are on the city website.
The capstone event for the Topographical Project is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
“We will be a reading the individual poems in the places they celebrate,” said Hardy. “Those interested in experiencing the entire reading will progress from one location to the next according to a pre-arranged schedule. We’re still figuring out the logistics.”